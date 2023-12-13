'Ill intended': India rejects Muslim nations remarks on Art 370 verdict

India on Wednesday strongly rejected the comments by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressing concern over the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the 2019 revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard in Srinagar.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the OIC's action at the behest of a "serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism" makes its action even more questionable.

Though Bagchi did not name any country, it was clear that the reference was towards Pakistan.

"India rejects the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on a judgement of the Indian Supreme Court. It is both ill informed and ill intended," Bagchi said.

"That OIC does so at the behest of a serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism makes its action even more questionable. Such statements only undermine OIC's credibility," he said.

Bagchi was responding to a media query.

On Tuesday, the General Secretariat of the OIC expressed concern over the Supreme Court verdict

In a statement, the General Secretariat also reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court had on Monday upheld the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370.