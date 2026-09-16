Breakthrough In Textile Wastewater Treatment By IIT And BHU Researchers

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and BHU researchers have pioneered an eco-friendly biological method using a novel bacterium to effectively degrade toxic azo dyes in textile wastewater, offering a sustainable solution for environmental protection.

Key Points IIT Guwahati and BHU researchers developed an eco-friendly biological method for treating textile wastewater containing toxic azo dyes.

A novel bacterium, 'Brevundimonas sp. AJZ05', was identified, capable of degrading 98.50 per cent of Direct Blue-6 dye.

The degradation products from this biological treatment were found to be non-toxic, ensuring safer wastewater discharge.

This approach offers a sustainable and energy-efficient alternative to conventional chemical and physicochemical treatment methods.

The research team aims to scale up this laboratory finding into a practical, continuous wastewater treatment system for industrial application.

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Guwahati and BHU have developed an eco-friendly biological approach to treat textile wastewater containing toxic azo dyes, officials said on Wednesday. The findings of the research have been published in Environmental Geochemistry and Health, a peer-reviewed, cross-disciplinary journal that publishes innovative research linking health and the environment.

Addressing The Challenge Of Toxic Azo Dyes

According to Selvaraju Narayanasamy, Associate Professor, Biochemical and Environmental Engineering Laboratory, the research provides a scientific foundation to develop biological treatment systems for textile wastewater containing azo dyes. The approach could offer an eco-friendly alternative or complementary treatment to conventional chemical and physicochemical methods.

The research demonstrates the ability of a novel bacterium called 'Brevundimonas sp. AJZ05' to degrade 98.50 per cent of Direct Blue-6 (DB-6), a widely used synthetic dye, while producing degradation products that were found to be non-toxic after bacterial treatment.

"Textile wastewater can contain azo dyes that are difficult to remove because of their stable chemical structure. These dyes contain an azo bond (N=N), which contributes to their colour and chemical stability, making them resistant to conventional treatment processes. Untreated textile effluents can pose risks to aquatic ecosystems and may have implications for human health," Narayanasamy said.

Limitations Of Conventional Treatment Methods

Conventional chemical and physicochemical treatment methods can also be energy-intensive and may generate secondary pollutants. Importantly, simply removing the visible colour from wastewater does not necessarily eliminate the underlying toxicity.

To address this challenge, the researchers isolated Brevundimonas sp. AJZ05 from a native textile effluent discharge site. The bacterium was found to produce azoreductase, an enzyme capable of attacking the azo bond that gives dyes their characteristic colour and stability.

Ensuring Non-Toxic Degradation Products

"Using a statistical multi-objective optimisation approach based on Response Surface Methodology, we simultaneously optimised dye degradation and azoreductase production. A key feature of the study is that we went beyond measuring colour removal. Our research team analysed the metabolites formed during the biodegradation process and assessed their toxicity," Narayanasamy said.

"The degradation products were found to be non-toxic after bacterial treatment, indicating that the process can potentially transform the dye into safer compounds rather than only making contaminated water appear visually cleaner. Through this research, we have demonstrated a promising biological route towards safer and more sustainable wastewater treatment," he added.

Narayansamy explained that the team is now working towards translating the laboratory-scale findings into a practical and scalable wastewater treatment technology. "We plan to develop a continuous treatment system for azo-dye removal from textile wastewater, with the long-term goal of advancing the microbial platform towards industrial application," he said.