IIT steps in to ease queues at Puri Jagannath Temple

The minister said that after the introduction of IIT-Bhubaneswar's queue management system, devotees can have an orderly view of the deities -- Lord Jagannath, Lord Bhalabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

IMAGE: A view of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on the last day of Jagannath Rath Yatra with Niladri Bije, in Puri, Odisha, July 27, 2026. Photograph: @JagannathaDhaam X/ANI Photo

The Odisha government has roped in IIT-Bhubaneswar to introduce a queue management system at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, including setting up wooden ramps for a clearer view of the deities, law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Tuesday.

Key Points Harichandan said various models have been developed by IIT-Bhubaneswar and were showcased at a high-level meeting in Bhubaneswar.

The minister said lakhs of people throng the shrine every day, and the number surges manifold during festivals, causing a major challenge to manage the crowd.

The state government's original proposal to install elevated wooden ramps inside the 'Nata Mandap' (dancing hall) and 'Jagamohan' (assembly hall) will undergo significant modifications.

Harichandan said various models have been developed by IIT-Bhubaneswar and were showcased at a high-level meeting in Bhubaneswar.

"The pilot project of the best model will be prepared soon and monitored by the Chhatisha Niyog (apex servitors' body) and the temple administration," he said.

The functioning of the 12th-century shrine in Puri is governed by the law department.

Harichandan said lakhs of people throng the shrine every day, and the number surges manifold during festivals, causing a major challenge to manage the crowd.

"Therefore, special arrangements are being made to make the 'darshan' smooth," he said.

The minister said that after the introduction of IIT-Bhubaneswar's queue management system, devotees can have an orderly view of the deities -- Lord Jagannath, Lord Bhalabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

"As has been proposed, five separate ramps will be used for 'darshan'. As a result, about 8,000-10,000 devotees can enter the temple every hour. This will make the 'darshan' more organised and smooth," he said.

Harichandan said the state government's original proposal to install elevated wooden ramps inside the 'Nata Mandap' (dancing hall) and 'Jagamohan' (assembly hall) will undergo significant modifications.

"We had initially planned wooden ramps to improve devotees' view of the deities. However, IIT-Bhubaneswar is now preparing a pilot model to further refine the design," he said.

"The model will first undergo a trial before it is fully implemented within the next three to four months. Under the revised plan, five to six lanes of elevated ramps will be constructed in the 'Nata Mandap' and 'Jagamohan' for clearer views of the deities from a distance," he added.

Officials of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said the current setup frequently causes heavy congestion in the 'Nata Mandap'.

"The present arrangement leaves many devotees disappointed, as they cannot properly view the deities. The new system will not only ease congestion but also enrich the spiritual experience," an official said.

It has also been proposed that crowd control will begin at the 'Sata Pahacha' at the entrance of the temple, and an air-conditioned system will also be installed at 'Nata Mandap', he said.