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Prof Rajeev Ahuja Receives Prestigious National Systems Gold Medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 28, 2026 19:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar, has been bestowed with the esteemed National Systems Gold Medal, an honour previously awarded to luminaries like Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and Dr K Sivan, for his significant contributions to Systems Science and Engineering.

Key Points

  • IIT Ropar Director Prof Rajeev Ahuja received the National Systems Gold Medal.
  • The award recognises significant contributions to Systems Science and Engineering.
  • Previous recipients include Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and Dr K Sivan.
  • The medal was presented at the 49th (Inter) National Systems Conference in Agra.
  • Prof Ahuja expressed humility and dedicated the recognition to the IIT Ropar community.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, Director Prof Rajeev Ahuja, has been awarded the National Systems Gold Medal by the Systems Society of India, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Recognising Contributions To Systems Science

Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, former president of India and Dr K Sivan, former chairman of ISRO, are among a few of the country's most respected scientists conferred with the National Systems Gold Medal, which is given for making a significant contribution to any branch of Systems Science and Engineering.

 

The medal was presented at Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, during the 49th (Inter) National Systems Conference, said the IIT Ropar statement.

Ahuja said, "I am humbled to receive the National Systems Gold Medal. This recognition belongs to the entire IIT Ropar family, our students, faculty, researchers and staff, whose work makes an institution what it is."

Thanking the Systems Society of India for this honour, he said, "It motivates us to keep working on problems that matter for our people and our planet."

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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