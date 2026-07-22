Digital India RISC-V Symposium To Boost Semiconductor Innovation

IIT Madras is spearheading India's semiconductor future by hosting the 3rd Digital India RISC-V Symposium 2026, bringing together key stakeholders to advance indigenous processor technologies and establish the nation as a global semiconductor innovation hub.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points IIT Madras to host the 3rd Digital India RISC-V Symposium 2026, fostering semiconductor innovation.

The symposium, in partnership with MeitY and RISC-V International, aims to establish India as a global semiconductor hub.

Key stakeholders from government, industry, and academia will collaborate on indigenous processor technologies and secure computing.

The event focuses on advancing hardware innovation, AI, and the RISC-V ecosystem for India's semiconductor future.

Professor V Kamakoti highlights India's intellectual capital and innovation ecosystem for semiconductor leadership.

The IIT Madras is bringing together key stakeholders from the government, industry and academia on a single platform to strengthen India's journey towards becoming a global leader in semiconductor innovation.

IIT Madras is partnering with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and RISC-V International, the non-profit home of the open standard RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), to host the 3rd Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) Symposium 2026.

Empowering India's Semiconductor Ecosystem

It will be held from August 1 to 2 at IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai, an official release here on Wednesday said.

The symposium aligns with the union government's vision to establish India as a trusted global hub for semiconductor design, electronics manufacturing, and secure digital infrastructure.

The symposium will bring together leading policymakers, global technology experts, researchers, startups, industry leaders, investors, faculty members, and students to work on this year's theme of 'Empowering Bharat's Semiconductor Future'.

Advancing Indigenous Processor Technologies

This year's symposium focuses on advancing indigenous processor technologies, secure computing systems, hardware innovation, AI and the rapidly expanding RISC-V ecosystem.

The event aims to promote collaboration between government, academia, research institutions, startups, and industry to build trusted semiconductor technologies designed and developed in India.

Highlighting the need for such symposiums, Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said, "The Digital India RISC-V Symposium was created to bring together the entire semiconductor ecosystem - government, industry, academia, startups, and researchers to collectively build India's indigenous computing capabilities. The overwhelming response to the first two editions reaffirmed our confidence that India possesses both the intellectual capital and the innovation ecosystem to become a global leader in semiconductor technologies."