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IIT Madras And Herbalife Partner For Plant Cell Fermentation CoE

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk June 25, 2026 13:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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IIT Madras, in collaboration with Herbalife International India, has established India's pioneering Centre of Excellence for plant cell fermentation technology, aiming to drive sustainable bio-manufacturing and innovation in plant-derived products.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • IIT Madras and Herbalife International India have launched India's first Centre of Excellence for plant cell fermentation technology.
  • The CoE will serve as a national hub for sustainable innovation, research, and development in plant cell fermentation.
  • Its objectives include sustainable production of herbal biomass, development of enriched herbal extracts, and high-value phytochemicals.
  • The centre aims to bridge the gap between laboratory discoveries and industrial applications, fostering technology transfer and entrepreneurship.
  • This initiative is expected to strengthen India's self-reliance in sustainable bio-manufacturing and reduce import dependence.

The IIT Madras, in collaboration with Herbalife International India, has inaugurated the Herbalife-IIT Madras Centre of Excellence on plant cell fermentation technology. This facility is the country's first dedicated centre for translational research and innovation in plant cell fermentation.

Advancing Plant Cell Fermentation Technology

The Herbalife-IIT Madras CoE is envisioned as a national hub for sustainable innovation, research and development, and translational research in plant cell fermentation technology. The Centre aims to enable sustainable and scalable production of herbal biomass, develop enriched herbal extracts and high-value phytochemicals, and bridge the gap between laboratory discoveries and industrial applications.

 

Fostering Innovation and Self-Reliance in Bio-Manufacturing

By integrating advanced upstream cultivation systems with state-of-the-art downstream processing and metabolomics platforms, the centre seeks to promote technology transfer, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and build skilled manpower in this emerging domain. Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, highlighted the centre's potential to push the boundaries of plant cell bioprocessing for societal impact, strengthening India's self-reliance in sustainable bio-manufacturing and creating new opportunities for innovation and global leadership in plant-derived products.

He further stated that the centre is expected to catalyse national and international academia-industry collaborations, facilitate intellectual property generation and technology transfer, nurture start-ups, and reduce import dependence through environmentally sustainable production systems.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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iit madrasplant cell fermentationherbalife international indiabiotechnology researchsustainable bio-manufacturing

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