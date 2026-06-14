IIT Madras Unveils Indigenous Pilot Plant For E-Waste Recycling

IIT Madras researchers have pioneered an indigenous, zero-discharge pilot plant in Tiruchirappalli, revolutionising e-waste recycling by efficiently recovering critical metals from hazardous PCBs and addressing India's escalating electronic waste crisis.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points IIT Madras has developed an indigenous pilot plant in Tiruchirappalli to process 100 tonnes of electronic waste annually.

The plant uses a zero-discharge, single-acid process to recover valuable metals like copper, lead, and tin from hazardous Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs).

This innovation addresses India's significant e-waste challenge, which generates nearly five million metric tonnes annually, preventing environmental pollution.

The project aligns with national initiatives such as Make in India, the circular economy, and critical minerals security, showcasing academic research translated into scalable technology.

Unique features include its single-acid, zero-discharge operation, complete indigenous development, and automated, safe design.

Researchers at the IIT Madras have developed an indigenous pilot plant capable of processing 100 tonnes of electronic waste per year. The pilot plant facility is designed to treat 100 tonnes per annum of PCB and is located at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Tiruchirapalli. It processes bare-printed circuit boards (PCBs), one of the most hazardous and metal-rich components of electronic waste. PCBs contain significant quantities of copper, lead and tin, metals that otherwise leach into soil and groundwater if e-waste is not handled properly, posing long-term environmental and public health risks.

Revolutionising E-Waste Processing

From lab-scale chemistry to a functional unit, this innovation demonstrates a zero-discharge, single-acid process to recover metals from electronic waste, offering a scalable blueprint. At a time when India is generating nearly five million metric tonnes of electronic waste annually, IIT Madras researchers have built and demonstrated a scalable, zero-discharge pilot plant that can recover valuable metals from discarded electronics-without polluting soil, water, or air. The technology behind this pilot project was the outcome of an exploratory research project funded internally by IIT Madras.

Key Features And National Impact

Elaborating, Professor S Pushpavanam, YBG Varma Chair Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, "With India's e-waste challenge accelerating, this pilot plant offers a ready-to-scale model for clean metal recovery. The work aligns with Make in India, the circular economy, and critical minerals security. It also provides a rare example of academic research translating into technology development." He said the unique aspects of this pilot plant, in comparison to existing technologies, include use of a single acid, enabling a zero discharge process, made completely by Indian firms based on research in IIT Madras and automated operations with high levels of safety integrated in the design.