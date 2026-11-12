IIT Madras Develops SEANAV For Autonomous Maritime Navigation

IIT Madras has developed 'SEANAV', an innovative digital twin platform designed to test, validate, and train autonomous maritime navigation systems in realistic virtual environments, promising safer and more efficient global shipping.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points IIT Madras has developed 'SEANAV', a real-time digital twin platform for testing, validating, and training autonomous maritime navigation systems.

SEANAV addresses the global shipping industry's challenge of expensive and hazardous real-world testing for autonomous vessels by providing a realistic virtual environment.

The platform aligns with the Government of India's 'Sagarmala Programme' and Maritime India Vision 2030, supporting smart ports and digital maritime technologies.

SEANAV can enhance safety at major Indian ports like Chennai, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Kochi by developing AI-assisted navigation systems to reduce collision and grounding risks.

Built on the Unity3D engine, SEANAV creates a digital twin of the maritime world, accurately replicating ocean conditions and vessel movements, calibrated with a 320-meter tanker.

Researchers at IIT Madras here have developed 'SEANAV '- sea navigation, a real-time digital twin platform that enables testing, validation, and training of autonomous maritime navigation systems in realistic virtual environments.

Developed by the Department of Ocean Engineering at IIT Madras, SEANAV addresses a major challenge facing the global shipping industry, which carries more than 80 per cent of world trade, release from the institution here on Thursday said.

Revolutionising Maritime Navigation With Digital Twins

While autonomous vessels promise safer and more efficient maritime transportation, testing navigation algorithms in real-world conditions is expensive, complex, and potentially hazardous.

SEANAV tackles this issue through a realistic, high-fidelity virtual maritime environment where ships, sensors, ocean conditions and vessel traffic can be simulated in real time.

SEANAV also aligns with the Government of India's 'Sagarmala Programme' and Maritime India Vision 2030, which emphasise smart ports, digital technologies and autonomous maritime systems.

In addition, its multi-vessel simulation capabilities have potential applications in coastal surveillance, search-and-rescue operations and maritime defence.

Enhancing Safety And Efficiency At Indian Ports

Highlighting the significance of the research, Dr Suresh Rajendran, Associate Professor, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, said, "SEANAV provides a realistic and scalable platform for developing and validating autonomous maritime navigation technologies. By combining digital twins, AI, advanced sensor fusion, and virtual reality, we are creating an environment where both autonomous systems and human operators can be trained safely and efficiently before deployment in real-world maritime settings."

Elaborating on the current status of SEANAV and the pathway for real-world implementation, Dr. Suresh Rajendran added, "The platform can also strengthen safety at major Indian ports, including Chennai, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi, by supporting the development of AI-assisted navigation systems capable of reducing collision and grounding risks. Smarter navigation strategies can further help reduce fuel consumption, lower carbon emissions and minimise the risk of environmental accidents such as oil spills."

How SEANAV Replicates Real-World Shipping

Built on the Unity3D engine, SEANAV creates a digital twin of the maritime world that accurately replicates ocean waves, vessel movements and navigation environments.

The simulator has been calibrated using a benchmark tanker vessel approximately 320 meters in length, enabling results generated in the virtual environment to closely reflect real-world commercial shipping operations.