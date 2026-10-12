IIT Kharagpur Develops Advanced Foodgrain Processing Technology

IIT Kharagpur has unveiled a groundbreaking technology designed to accelerate and optimise foodgrain processing, promising significant reductions in waste and enhanced efficiency for commercial applications.

Key Points IIT Kharagpur researchers developed a technology for faster, more efficient, and cost-effective foodgrain processing.

The technology was recently transferred to SKF Boilers and Dryers Pvt Ltd for commercial application.

The innovation aims to improve grain processing efficiency, reduce time wastage, and minimise foodgrain losses.

The research team was led by Professor Brajesh Kumar Panda from the Department of Agricultural and Food Engineering.

The collaboration is expected to extend beyond technology transfer, exploring further joint research in food processing.

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed a technology aimed at making foodgrain processing faster, more efficient and cost-effective, which has been transferred to a private company for commercial application, an institute spokesperson said Monday.

The technology, developed by researchers from the institute's Department of Agricultural and Food Engineering after extensive research, has been handed over to SKF Boilers and Dryers Pvt Ltd under a formal agreement recently, he told PTI.

Enhancing Grain Processing Efficiency

The research team was led by Professor Brajesh Kumar Panda and included Professors P Srinivasa Rao and Praveen Kumar Sappati, along with researcher Samaran P.

The technology is expected to improve the efficiency of grain processing at the commercial level and reduce time wastage.

Researchers believe it could also help minimise foodgrain losses by enabling faster processing and making agricultural produce suitable for consumption and further use.

Strengthening Industry-Academia Collaboration

The agreement was signed on behalf of IIT Kharagpur by Professor Debdeep Mukherjee, Associate Dean of Research and Development. Professor Sandeep D Kulkarni, who oversees the institute's intellectual property and technology transfer activities, along with members of the research team and other faculty members.

The collaboration is expected to extend beyond technology transfer, with both sides exploring opportunities for joint research to develop further solutions in food processing.

The initiative seeks to strengthen industry-academia collaboration by translating research conducted at the institute into practical industrial applications, he said.