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IIT Kharagpur student falls from campus building, dies

Source: PTI August 14, 2026 11:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The police are investigating the tragic death of a 19-year-old IIT Kharagpur student, Ankit Sharma, who allegedly fell from a campus building, as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

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IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Unsplash

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old IIT Kharagpur student, Ankit Sharma, died after a fall from a campus building. 
  • The second-year Mechanical Engineering student allegedly fell from the third floor of the Nalanda building.
  • He was declared dead at the campus hospital after being found by other students.
  • Police have initiated an investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage, to ascertain the cause of the fall.
  • The circumstances surrounding the fall, whether accidental or otherwise, are currently undetermined.

A 19-year-old student of the IIT Kharagpur died after he allegedly fell from the third floor of a building on the institute campus, the police said on August 14, Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the "second-year Mechanical Engineering student fell from the third-floor terrace of the Nalanda building", an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Ankit Sharma, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

Investigation Underway Into Student's Death

Several students and others near the building heard a thud and found him lying on the ground, an institute spokesperson said.

The injured student was immediately taken to the BC Roy Technology Hospital on the campus, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

 

A police team from the Hijli outpost of Kharagpur Town Police Station have launched an investigation and is examining CCTV footage to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fall, he said.

The police have not yet determined whether the fall was accidental or otherwise, the officer said.

Sharma's family has been informed, and his body is to be sent to the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination on Friday.

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