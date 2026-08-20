How IIT Dhanbad's New Optical Sensor Revolutionises Structural Monitoring

Discover how IIT (ISM) Dhanbad researchers have patented a groundbreaking temperature-independent optical sensor, revolutionising structural health monitoring across diverse industries with its precise tilt measurement capabilities.

Key Points IIT (ISM) Dhanbad researchers patented a temperature-independent optical tilt sensor.

The sensor accurately measures structural inclination in two directions using Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) technology.

It is lightweight, resistant to electromagnetic interference, and suitable for harsh environments.

Applications include structural health monitoring, industrial automation, robotics, and aerospace.

The technology promises low maintenance and long-term stability checks for critical infrastructure.

Researchers at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad have been granted a patent for a temperature-independent optical sensor that can accurately measure the tilt of structures and equipment in two directions, offering a lightweight alternative for monitoring applications in bridges, industries, robotics, aerospace and geotechnical systems, the institute said on Thursday.

The patent application was filed on February 10, 2025, by researchers from the institute's electronics engineering department.

Understanding The Innovative FBG Technology

"The sensor uses Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) technology. In simple terms, FBG uses a very thin glass fibre to detect small movements or changes. Tiny patterns inside the fibre interact with light, and changes in the light help determine how much an object has tilted," it added.

The sensor has a glass-fibre-based rectangular arm and a suspended spherical pendulum enclosed in a compact box and it can measure inclination in two directions while reducing errors caused by changes in temperature.

Broad Applications For Enhanced Monitoring

"The optical sensor is lightweight, resistant to electromagnetic interference and suitable for harsh environments. It is also designed for low maintenance and long-term monitoring, making it potentially useful for checking the stability of structures, machinery and equipment," it said.

Its applications could include structural health monitoring, industrial automation, robotics, aerospace, medical equipment and geotechnical monitoring, where detecting even small changes in inclination can be important, it added.

Associate Professor Dr Amitesh Kumar and his research scholar Randhir Kumar Sah are the inventors of the patented technology, titled 'Temperature Independent 2-D Optical Tilt Sensor'.

Kumar has been a faculty member at IIT (ISM) since 2011 and is currently an associate professor.

His research areas include photonic integrated circuits, fibre-optic sensors, microwave photonics and radio-over-fibre technologies for 5G and beyond.