Breakthrough: IIT Dhanbad Creates Ultra-Compact Antenna For Next-Gen Wearables

Discover how IIT (ISM) Dhanbad researchers have engineered an ultra-compact wearable antenna, poised to revolutionise future healthcare devices, smart wearables, and wireless body communication systems with enhanced performance and safety.

Key Points IIT (ISM) Dhanbad researchers developed an ultra-compact wearable antenna measuring just 5x5x0.75 mm.

The antenna significantly improves performance for future healthcare devices, smart wearables, and Wireless Body Area Networks (WBANs).

It offers high-speed data transmission, wider wireless coverage, and operates on two distinct frequency bands.

The design features a low Specific Absorption Rate (SAR), ensuring safer and prolonged use on the human body.

This innovation addresses key challenges in next-generation wearable communication systems and medical monitoring.

A team of researchers at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad has developed an ultra-compact wearable antenna that can significantly improve the performance of future healthcare devices, smart wearables and wireless body communication systems, the institute said on Thursday.

"The study, carried out by Prof Ravi Kumar Gangwar and research scholar Nibash Kumar Sahu of the Department of Electronics Engineering, introduces an antenna measuring just 5 Ã 5 Ã 0.75 mm," the IIT (ISM) said in a statement.

Enhancing Wireless Body Area Networks

Despite its tiny size, the antenna can deliver high-speed data transmission and wider wireless coverage, making it suitable for Wireless Body Area Networks (WBANs) that connect wearable medical sensors, fitness trackers and other smart devices, it said.

"The breakthrough has been reported in the prestigious IEEE Transactions on Microwave Theory and Techniques in a paper," the statement said.

It said the antenna operates in two frequency bands - one supports reliable communication among devices worn on the body, while the other enables faster data transmission over longer distances.

Safe And Efficient Wearable Technology

The researchers also found that the antenna has a low Specific Absorption Rate (SAR), meaning it transfers only a very small amount of electromagnetic energy to the human body, making it safer for prolonged use.

The fabricated prototype closely matched simulation results, demonstrating the practicality of the design for real-world applications.

"Wearable technologies are becoming an integral part of healthcare and everyday life. Our goal was to develop a compact antenna that offers high data rates, wider coverage and safe operation without compromising performance," Gangwar said.

This work addresses key challenges in next-generation wearable communication systems and could support applications ranging from remote patient monitoring to advanced wireless healthcare devices," he said.

The researchers believe the innovation could contribute to future medical monitoring systems, smart wearable electronics and high-speed wireless communication technologies.