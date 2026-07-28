IIT Indore Pioneers Rapid Waste-To-Chemical Conversion

Indian Institute of Technology Indore researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking, low-energy method to rapidly transform waste carbon dioxide and glycerol into valuable green chemicals, paving the way for sustainable manufacturing and a circular economy.

Key Points IIT Indore researchers developed a rapid, low-energy method to convert CO2 and glycerol into valuable green chemicals.

The innovative process takes only seven minutes and uses a ruthenium-based catalyst with microwave heating.

This breakthrough transforms industrial waste into lactic acid for biodegradable plastics and formic acid for clean energy.

The new method significantly reduces energy consumption, time, and cost compared to traditional conversion processes.

The research contributes to a sustainable circular economy by turning environmental liabilities into essential building blocks.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore have found a fast, low-energy way to turn two common waste materials - carbon dioxide, the gas most responsible for climate change, and glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production - into valuable green chemicals. The entire process takes just seven minutes.

A release issued by IIT Indore on Tuesday said the work was led by Dr Amrendra K Singh, Associate Professor of the Department of Chemistry, along with researchers Achena Saha, Shambhu Nath, and Ekta Yadav. The findings have been published in "Green Chemistry", a leading journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry, United Kingdom.

Innovative Waste Conversion Process

Instead of treating carbon dioxide and glycerol as waste, the IIT Indore team found a way to combine them and turn them into something valuable using an advanced chemical method called 'transfer hydrogenation,' the release said. The researchers used a specially designed ruthenium-based catalyst and reacted the inorganic carbonates, which are stable derivatives of captured COâ with glycerol. When this catalyst is combined with microwave heating, it speeds up the reaction dramatically.

"Normally, converting these waste materials into useful chemicals requires very high heat, high pressure, and several hours of processing. IIT Indore's method needs only mild heat (50 Â°C) and finishes in about seven minutes - a major saving in time, energy, and cost," the release said.

Valuable Green Chemical Products

According to the release, Lactic acid and Formic acid are produced by the method developed by IIT Indore. Lactic acid is used as a key raw material to make biodegradable plastics, which are an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastics. It is also used in cosmetics and medicines. Formic acid is used for the safe storage of hydrogen and in clean-energy fuel cells, helping promote greener transport and energy systems.

Driving Sustainable Future

Prof Suhas Joshi, Director of IIT Indore, said, "This work reflects the kind of research IIT Indore stands for science that solves real problems while building a more sustainable future. By turning industrial waste and carbon dioxide into valuable green chemicals, our researchers have shown how scientific innovation can directly support cleaner, more responsible manufacturing, and I am proud of what this team has achieved." Dr Amrendra K Singh, lead researcher, added, "This breakthrough offers a practical, low-energy blueprint for a sustainable circular economy, transforming environmental liabilities directly into the essential building blocks for biodegradable plastics and clean energy."