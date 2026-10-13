IIT Hyderabad And Japan's Mie University Forge Semiconductor Research Alliance

Discover how IIT Hyderabad and Japan's Mie University are forging a strategic partnership to advance academic exchanges, joint research, and talent development in the critical fields of semiconductors and digital technologies.

Key Points IIT Hyderabad and Japan's Mie University signed MoUs on September 15 for academic cooperation and student exchanges.

The partnership specifically targets joint research and talent development in semiconductors and digital technologies.

Mie University's dedicated Semiconductor Division and Mie Prefecture's industry hub will support the collaboration.

The initiative aims to create opportunities for students and researchers and foster stronger connections with the semiconductor industry.

The collaboration seeks to align academic strengths with industry needs to develop talent for a globally connected technology ecosystem.

IIT Hyderabad and Japan's Mie University have partnered to expand academic exchanges and joint research, particularly in semiconductors and digital technologies.

The MoUs were signed at IIT Hyderabad on September 15, providing a framework for academic cooperation and student exchanges between the institutions, a release from IIT Hyderabad said on Tuesday.

Under the Agreement on Academic Cooperation and Exchange, the institutions will promote faculty and staff exchanges, student exchanges, the sharing of academic and educational information, joint research, lectures and symposia, as well as other activities mutually agreed upon by both sides, the release said.

A separate Student Exchange MoU provides for exchanges between Mie University and IIT Hyderabad for one to two consecutive academic semesters, subject to mutually agreed conditions.

Fostering Semiconductor Ecosystem Growth

The partnership is expected to support the development of the semiconductor ecosystem in both countries, the release said.

Mie University has a dedicated Semiconductor Division under its Centre for Semiconductor and Digital Future Creation, while Mie Prefecture is an established semiconductor industry hub.

The collaboration is expected to create opportunities to develop skilled talent and advance research and academic engagement in semiconductors and related digital technologies.

It could pave the way for stronger engagement with semiconductor companies and organisations in Mie Prefecture, including the Mie Semiconductor Network.

The broader objective is to develop talent capable of working across local and global technology ecosystems, the release said.

Leaders Emphasise Long-Term Collaboration

Speaking about the partnership, Prof Hideto Miyake, Professor and Assistant to the President of Mie University and Head of the Semiconductor Division of the Innovation Centre for Semiconductor and Digital Future, said, "Through the MoU, I look forward to expanding our collaboration through student and faculty exchanges, joint research, and academic activities, particularly in the field of semiconductors."

"I especially hope that this partnership will create new opportunities for students and young researchers from both institutions and foster stronger connections with the semiconductor industry," he added.

IIT Hyderabad Director Prof B S Murty said he looked forward to building a long-term and productive partnership with Mie University.

"The MoUs provide a meaningful framework for our students, faculty and researchers to engage with each other through exchanges, joint research and academic activities," he said.

With semiconductors and digital technologies gaining importance, the collaboration also offers an opportunity to align academic strengths with industry needs and develop talent for a globally connected technology ecosystem, Murty added.