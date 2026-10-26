IIT Guwahati Uncovers Plant Drought Survival Secrets

Discover how IIT Guwahati researchers have unveiled the intricate mechanisms plants employ to survive drought, offering groundbreaking insights for developing resilient crop varieties and fostering sustainable agriculture amidst climate change.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIT Guwahati

Key Points IIT Guwahati researchers studied how plant plumbing systems, specifically xylem microtubes and pits, react to drought-induced water stress.

During acute water shortages, plants narrow their xylem microtubes and reduce pit size, increasing resistance to fluid flow to prevent water loss through transpiration.

The research also found that water starts flowing sideways across pits to maintain balance and prevent network breakdown in drought conditions.

The findings, published in "Applied Physics Reviews journal," combine experimental studies with realistic 3D computer simulations.

This research offers insights for developing more drought-tolerant crop varieties and supporting sustainable agriculture in the face of climate change.

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have studied the ways in which plants' plumbing systems behave when subjected to drought-induced water stress.

A plumbing system in plants allows water and nutrients to be transported within them, which helps in plant growth. The findings of the research have been published in the prestigious "Applied Physics Reviews journal".

According to the institute, the stem of a plant contains microtubes, called xylem, which carry water from the roots to the leaves. These microtubes are interconnected through tiny openings called pits. The pits ensure that water and other nutrients move smoothly, with no blockages.

Scientists worldwide are trying to understand how these xylem vessels behave during times of drought but have not made much progress. Computational modelling studies treated these xylem as rigid pipes and thus could not accurately show how plants adjust during times of water shortage.

Bridging The Knowledge Gap In Plant Drought Response

To bridge this knowledge gap, Pranab Kumar Mondal, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, along with his research team, combined experimental studies with realistic 3D computer simulations.

The team experimentally measured the changes in dimensions, mechanical strength, and wall characteristics of the system, as well as the changes to the pit openings during times of water stress.

"We studied the stems of the Indian mustard plant using advanced imaging, microscopic force measurements, and chemical tracking. We then precisely mapped how drought alters the xylem in terms of wall elasticity and fluid movement. These measurements were used to build realistic 3D models. These models showed how plants reorient their xylem to optimise water transport during drought," Mondal said in a statement.

How Plants Adapt To Water Scarcity

The research showed that in times of acute water shortages, the microtubes within the plants become narrower and the pits become smaller, which increases resistance to fluid flow within the plant. Thus, water does not move easily up the stem.

This prevents loss of water through transpiration at the top of the plant. Additionally, the researchers found that, in this process, water starts flowing sideways across the pits, maintaining water balance within the plant and preventing the breakdown of the tube network.

Implications For Drought-Tolerant Crops

"This research will help us better understand how plants survive under water-scarce conditions. In the future, these insights may help scientists develop crop varieties that are more drought-tolerant and can use water more efficiently. Such knowledge could contribute to more sustainable agriculture and help maintain crop productivity in the face of climate change," he said.

The findings of this research can help scientists breed crop varieties that are more resistant to drought. These findings can also help farmers protect crops during water shortages, reduce losses, and support agricultural productivity in regions affected by changing climate conditions.