IIT Guwahati Student Dies After Fall From Building

An IIT Guwahati third-year BTech student died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of a hostel, with police investigating all possible circumstances.

IMAGE: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. Photograph: Kind courtesy IIT Guwahati

Key Points Ritesh Raj Singh, a third-year BTech computer science student at IIT Guwahati, died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of a hostel building.

Police have registered a case and are investigating all possible circumstances, including the possibility of death by suicide, while recording statements from students and officials.

This incident follows several other student deaths at IIT Guwahati in recent years, raising renewed concerns about student welfare.

A third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of a hostel building on the campus, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased was identified as Ritesh Raj Singh, a computer science student from Odisha.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday and the student was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

His body was sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police Examining All Possible Circumstances

The Kamrup police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe into the incident.

Investigators said they were examining all possible circumstances surrounding the death and had not reached any conclusion.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of death by suicide while statements of fellow students and institute officials are being recorded as part of the investigation.

Investigators said they are examining all possible angles and have appealed against speculation until the inquiry is completed.

IIT Director Expresses Grief and Offers Support

In a statement, IIT Guwahati expressed deep sorrow over the student's death and said it was fully cooperating with the police investigation.

'The institute is in close contact with the family, providing all necessary support during this difficult time. This is a profound loss to our IITG family,' the statement said, adding that the student's parents from Odisha were on their way to the campus.

Expressing grief over the student's death, IIT Guwahati Director Professor Devendra Jalihal described the incident as a profound loss for the institute and conveyed his condolences to the student's family in a message to the campus community, according to local media reports.

According to sources, Ritesh Singh was regarded as a bright student with an excellent academic record and had recently secured an internship with global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs.

Strengthening Mental Health Support

The institute said it has strengthened its mental health support system in recent years through its SAATHI Counselling Club and the Centre for Holistic Wellbeing, which provide access to licensed counsellors and psychiatrists, including round-the-clock online counselling services.

According to the institute, it currently has four full-time counsellors on campus, mandatory counselling interactions for students, peer mentorship programmes for newcomers and regular outreach initiatives aimed at identifying signs of distress at an early stage.

'We urge all students who may be struggling, or who know a friend who is struggling, to reach out to these support systems. We assure that no one on this campus has to face difficult times alone,' the institute said.

Earlier Deaths Sparked Concern

The latest incident has again brought the issue of student welfare at IIT Guwahati into focus.

The institute has witnessed several student deaths in recent years, including three fatalities within a span of five months in 2024.

The death of a third-year computer science student from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia in September that year had triggered protests by students, who demanded stronger mental health support and institutional reforms.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff