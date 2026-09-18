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IIT grad, bank manager among 6 held for 'digital arrest' scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra Updated: September 18, 2026 08:52 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Mumbai Cyber Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam, apprehending an IIT Delhi alumnus and a bank manager for defrauding a senior citizen of Rs 1.12 crore through elaborate online impersonation and coercion.

IIT grad held in digital arrest scam

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Mumbai Cyber Police arrested six individuals for a Rs 1.12 crore 'digital arrest' scam.
  • An IIT Delhi graduate and a private bank operations manager are among the accused.
  • The scam involved impersonators posing as DoT officials and police, digitally arresting a senior citizen.
  • The victim was coerced into liquidating fixed deposits and transferring funds under threat of family arrest.
  • The money trail led to a gold trading firm, with funds ultimately siphoned off in Uttar Pradesh.

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate and a bank manager were among six people apprehended by the Mumbai Cyber Police for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs 1.12 crore through a 'digital arrest' scam, an official said.

The accused were identified as Tarik Momin, Rakesh Jain, Chintan Desai, Shakar Tyagi, T Gohel, and Ajay Sharma, the official said on Thursday.

 

Key Accused In Digital Arrest Fraud

Gohel is a web developer with a BE degree from IIT Delhi and was previously booked in a 2021 cheating case, while Tyagi works as an operations manager with a private bank, he said.

"The victim, a 68-year-old retired businessman from Dahisar, was kept under digital arrest at his residence for nearly two weeks between July and August," the official said.

Modus Operandi Of The Scam

The fraudsters initially contacted the victim posing as officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), alleging his Aadhaar details were misused in a money laundering case registered in Delhi, he said.

Subsequently, an impersonator named 'Vijay Khanna' placed him under 'digital arrest' through WhatsApp video calls wearing police uniforms and displaying fake documents bearing official logos and references to the Supreme Court, the official said.

"Coerced under threat of family arrest and forced to report his location every two hours, the victim liquidated his fixed deposits and transferred Rs 1.12 crore into multiple bank accounts controlled by the gang. The crime came to light after the victim's daughter discovered the fraud and approached the cyber police," he said.

Tracing The Money Trail And Arrests

A probe by the North Cyber Police traced the money trail to a gold trading firm's bank account, the official said.

"Momin managed mule bank accounts, while firm director Rakesh Jain's registered SIM card was routed through Tyagi and Gohel to handle OTPs. Accused Chintan Desai then travelled with the linked device to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, where the stolen funds were withdrawn and siphoned off," he said.

Further probe into the syndicate's financial transactions and other operations is being led by senior inspector Pramod Kamble and inspector Sunil Lokhande under the supervision of DCP Bajrang Bansode, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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