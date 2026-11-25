Researchers at IIT Guwahati have pioneered a new method for seismic hazard assessment in earthquake-prone Northeast India, utilising historical data and advanced mathematical techniques to better predict ground shaking severity and aid in designing resilient structures.

Key Points IIT Guwahati researchers have devised a novel method to accurately assess ground shaking severity during earthquakes in Northeast India.

The research involved compiling a comprehensive catalogue of nearly 6,000 earthquakes over the past 1,200 years and generating 200 synthetic earthquake catalogues.

The new methodology utilises Kernel Density Estimation and considers geological fault orientations to account for non-uniform seismic activity and historical data inaccuracies.

The study identified the Indo-Burma Ranges as having the most intense earthquake activity, with Imphal showing the highest estimated ground shaking among eight major cities.

This advanced seismic hazard assessment provides crucial information for engineers to design more earthquake-resistant buildings and infrastructure in the vulnerable region.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have developed a method to assess the severity of ground shaking during earthquakes in Northeast India, according to officials.

The research team compiled information on earthquakes that occurred over the past 1,200 years to produce a catalogue containing records of nearly 6,000 earthquakes. The findings of the research have been published in the prestigious Journal of Seismology.

Understanding Northeast India's Seismic Vulnerability

Northeast India lies between two tectonic boundaries and contains the Shillong Plateau and many geological faults, all of which make it prone to earthquakes. The 1897 Shillong earthquake and the 1950 Assam earthquake were devastating to the region.

According to Abhishek Kumar, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, engineers designing buildings, bridges and other structures must ensure that they can withstand ground shaking during earthquakes. Assessing the extent of ground shaking that could occur during earthquakes is called "seismic hazard assessment".

"Seismic hazard assessment methods use information about previous earthquakes and geological faults to estimate how strongly the ground could shake during a future earthquake. However, there are two problems with this approach -- earthquake activity is not uniform in this region, with some parts experiencing more intense seismic activity than others," Kumar said.

Innovative Methodology for Seismic Hazard Assessment

"The second problem is that historical data is not always accurate because of the absence of modern measurement devices in the past. We used a mathematical technique called Kernel Density Estimation that considers the local differences in earthquake occurrence. We also considered the orientation of the geological faults because earthquake activity is more likely to occur along a fault than in other areas," he added.

The research team compiled information on earthquakes that occurred over the past 1,200 years to produce a catalogue containing records of nearly 6,000 earthquakes. They also generated 200 synthetic earthquake catalogues, representing alternative mathematical versions of the historical records.

They created these synthetic catalogues by varying earthquake locations and magnitudes within specified uncertainty ranges. A statistical sampling method called Latin Hypercube Sampling was used for this process.

The study area was divided into a geographical grid, and the kernel density method was used to estimate the rate of earthquake occurrence in each cell. The researchers then combined these estimates with mathematical models to calculate potential ground shaking at different locations.

Key Findings and Future Implications

They also examined eight cities -- Guwahati, Agartala, Imphal, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Gangtok and Itanagar.

"The most intense earthquake activity is seen in the Indo-Burma Ranges, followed by western Arunachal Pradesh, central Assam, the Shillong Plateau and southern Sikkim. The researchers used a measurement called Peak Ground Acceleration (PGA) to estimate the severity of ground shaking during earthquakes. Imphal had the highest estimated level of ground shaking among the eight cities studied.

Designing Earthquake-Resistant Structures

"Our method estimates how strongly the ground could shake during future earthquakes. This information, along with site-specific assessments like soil structure, could help engineers and construction specialists design earthquake-resistant structures," he said.

As the next step, the research team plans to incorporate depth-related uncertainties and an earthquake recurrence model into the proposed framework. These enhancements are expected to provide a more comprehensive representation of seismicity, improve the robustness of probabilistic seismic hazard estimates, and further strengthen the applicability of the proposed methodology for seismic hazard assessment in Northeast India.