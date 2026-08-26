IIT Delhi student's death: Suicide abetment case filed

Delhi Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide in connection with the tragic death of a 31-year-old IIT Delhi M.Sc. Physics student who allegedly died by suicide on campus, prompting an ongoing investigation into the circumstances.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Police have registered an abetment to suicide case regarding the death of an IIT Delhi M.Sc. Physics student.

The 31-year-old student allegedly jumped from a building on the IIT Delhi campus on August 22.

No suicide note was found, but the student's mobile phone has been seized for examination.

Investigators are also reviewing the student's counselling records and other institute information.

IIT Delhi is cooperating with the Delhi Police investigation and supporting the bereaved family.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons in connection with the death of a 31-year-old M.Sc. Physics student of Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, who allegedly jumped from a building on the institute campus last week, officials said.

The student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a building on the institute's campus on August 22.

Investigation Details Emerge

According to preliminary inquiry, the student had entered the IIT-Delhi campus through the main gate around 8 am and subsequently went to the Lecture Hall Complex, where he took a lift to the sixth floor.

He allegedly jumped from the front side of the building. He was rushed to the institute's campus hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 8.30 am at Kishangarh police station, following which a police team reached the campus.

A crime team and a forensic science laboratory unit were also called to collect evidence.

Police Probe Continues

Police had earlier said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

A mobile phone found in the deceased's pocket was seized and is being examined. As part of the investigation, police are also obtaining the student's counselling records and other relevant information from the institute.

The latest development comes as police have now registered a case under the relevant provisions of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons.

The circumstances leading to the student's death and the role, if any, of others are being investigated, officials said.

IIT-Delhi had earlier expressed grief over the student's death and said the Delhi Police were investigating the incident.

The institute said it was providing all support to the bereaved family.