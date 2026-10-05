IIT Delhi Researchers Successfully Transmit Quantum And Classical Data Over Single Fibre

IIT Delhi researchers have achieved a significant milestone in quantum communication, successfully demonstrating the simultaneous transmission of quantum-entangled photons and classical data over a 50-km optical fibre, paving the way for highly secure and scalable next-generation networks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asad K Electro/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points IIT Delhi researchers successfully transmitted quantum-entangled photons and classical data over a 50-km optical fibre link.

This innovation allows quantum and classical signals to coexist on the same fibre, making future quantum networks more scalable and cost-effective.

The research addresses the challenge of integrating fragile quantum signals with stronger classical telecommunications signals without interference.

The breakthrough has significant long-term applications, promising enhanced security for sensitive communications across various sectors.

Funded by IIT Delhi's IoE grant and the National Quantum Mission, this achievement boosts India's capabilities in quantum technologies.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here have achieved a significant milestone in quantum communication by demonstrating the transmission of quantum-entangled photons alongside classical data over a 50-km optical fibre link, according to a statement.

Advancing Quantum Communication

By making use of same fibre infrastructure for quantum and classical signal, networks could also become more scalable and cost-effective to deploy, said Bhaskar Kanseri, who led the research, in the statement.

Kanseri, a professor at IIT Delhi's Physics Department, explained that the research addresses a major practical challenge in the development of future quantum communication networks -- how to transmit fragile quantum signals through the same fibre optic infrastructure that carries high-power conventional telecommunications signals.

Quantum entanglement is a fundamental phenomenon underpinning several emerging quantum technologies, including quantum key distribution (QKD), which offers new approaches to securing the exchange of sensitive information.

Overcoming Integration Challenges

"However, integrating quantum signals with existing telecommunications infrastructure is technically challenging. Classical optical signals are typically much stronger than quantum signals and can generate noise that may disturb or obscure delicate quantum states," Kanseri explained.

"Our demonstration shows that quantum and classical communications can coexist over the same optical fibre infrastructure under carefully controlled conditions. This represents an important step towards the practical integration of quantum technologies with existing telecommunications networks in an optimal way," he added.

The research, which was funded by IIT Delhi's Institute of Eminence (IoE) grant and the National Quantum Mission (NQM), has been published in the renowned journal Optics Communication.

Future Impact And National Significance

The potential long-term applications of this achievement are significant. More mature quantum communication networks could contribute to enhanced security for sensitive communications involving financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare organisations and critical infrastructure.

"By making use of same fibre infrastructure for quantum and classical signal, such networks could also become more scalable and cost-effective to deploy. For India, the achievement adds to the country's growing capabilities in quantum technologies and supports broader efforts to develop secure, next-generation communication systems," Kanseri said.