IIT Bombay suicide: CCTV shows what happened in exam hall

Amidst the ongoing investigation into the suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, a CCTV clip purportedly showing him leaving an examination hall has gone viral, intensifying the row over alleged caste-based harassment and leading to a professor being sent on leave.

IMAGE: A screen grab of a CCTV footage purportedly shows Sahil Wakode, circled, inside an examination hall at IIT Bombay. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A CCTV clip, purportedly showing Sahil Wakode leaving an examination hall after being caught cheating, has gone viral amidst the ongoing investigation into his suicide.

Sahil Wakode's family alleges caste-based harassment against Professor Suryanarayan Doolla and others, leading to an FIR for abetment to suicide.

Professor Suryanarayan Doolla, named in the FIR, has been sent on leave to ensure an impartial probe into the allegations.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is conducting a diligent and impartial investigation, appealing to the public to avoid speculation and misinformation.

Wakode's parents have demanded the arrest of IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare and Professor Doolla, who has been removed as Dean of Administrative Affairs.

As the Mumbai Police continues its investigation into the suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, a CCTV clip purportedly showing students inside an examination hall at the institute has gone viral on social media.

The purported CCTV footage which bears a time stamp of September 18, 12:37 pm shows one of the students sitting in the front row leave the exam hall while others continue with the test.

While the identity of the student is unclear from the footage and cannot be independently verified, social media accounts however claim that the student seen exiting the hall is the late Sahil Wakode.

The development comes amid a row over the circumstances preceding Sahil's death and allegations of caste-based harassment levelled by his family against Professor Suryanarayan Doolla and others.

Investigation Details and Allegations

In a statement which was later retracted, IIT Bombay had claimed that Sahil Wakode was caught cheating during the examination and counselled by the invigilator Professor Doolla.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, CCTV cameras recorded Sahil's movements inside the examination hall between 12:30 PM and 12:45 PM on September 18.

With around 15 minutes remaining for the examination to conclude, Sahil was seen bending down to look at something kept in his pocket. Subsequently, a professor questioned him and took him aside, away from the other students, according to the police.

"After leaving the examination hall, Sahil moved across the campus. He reached his hostel room at approximately 1:25 PM. He did not step out of the room thereafter," the Crime Branch official said.

Faculty member Suryanarayan Doolla, named in the FIR, which alleges abetment to suicide on grounds of caste discrimination, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe into the case, sources said.

Police appealed to the public and media to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation or drawing premature conclusions in connection with Sahil's death.

Police and Institute Response

The probe panel, constituted by the board of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Wednesday, was also likely to question Doolla, an official said.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is already conducting a probe into the death of Sahil, who was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The Mumbai Police, in a statement, assured that the investigation was being conducted "diligently and impartially, exploring all possible angles."

"Mumbai Police appeals to individuals and the public to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation, or drawing premature conclusions. Media is requested to follow information transmitted through official channels only," the statement said.

The police are committed to a fair and thorough investigation to ensure justice is served, it said. Wakode's parents have claimed that he had told them about the caste-based slurs he faced.

They demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare and Doolla, who has been removed as the dean of Administrative Affairs following protests by students and political activists.

With inputs from ANI, PTI