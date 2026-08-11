IIT Bhubaneswar Researchers Uncover Novel 2D Material For Advanced Electronics

Discover how IIT Bhubaneswar researchers have theoretically predicted a groundbreaking two-dimensional material exhibiting i-wave altermagnetism, paving the way for faster, more compact, and energy-efficient electronic devices and advanced quantum technologies.

Key Points IIT Bhubaneswar researchers, in collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University, have predicted a novel two-dimensional material with i-wave altermagnetism.

This FeCl3 monolayer material could revolutionise electronics, enabling faster, more compact, and energy-efficient devices.

Altermagnetism combines properties of conventional magnets and antiferromagnets, offering advantages like minimal stray magnetic fields and spin-polarised currents.

The discovery has potential applications in high-density memory, spin-based transistors, terahertz communication, and future quantum technologies.

The research, led by Manish Kumar Mohanta, was published in the prestigious journal Nano Letters.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University, USA, have theoretically predicted a new two-dimensional material exhibiting i-wave altermagnetism.

The finding could open new possibilities for developing faster, more compact and energy-efficient electronic devices, with potential applications in high-density memory, spin-based transistors, terahertz communication and future quantum technologies, the IIT said in a statement.

Understanding I-Wave Altermagnetism

The study, led by Manish Kumar Mohanta, faculty at the Department of Physics, IIT Bhubaneswar, has been published in Nano Letters, a leading international journal in nanoscience and nanotechnology, it said.

Altermagnetism has emerged as an important area of research in condensed matter physics as it combines useful characteristics of conventional magnets and antiferromagnets.

Unlike ordinary magnets, altermagnetic materials produce virtually no stray magnetic fields. This means electronic components could potentially be placed closer together without causing magnetic interference, the institute said.

Implications for Next-Generation Electronics

At the same time, these materials can generate and manipulate spin-polarised electrical currents, an important requirement for next-generation spintronics.

Unlike conventional electronics, which primarily uses the electric charge of electrons to process information, spintronics also uses the electrons' intrinsic spin, creating opportunities for faster and more energy-efficient devices.

The IIT Bhubaneswar-led research predicts that a three-atom-thick FeCl3 monolayer exhibits rare i-wave symmetry altermagnetism.

This highly complex magnetic state could enable precise control over electron spins and provide a promising platform for developing ultrafast, low-power electronic technologies.

Future Applications and Impact

With the growing demand for faster computing systems that consume less energy, the discovery provides a new direction for designing future electronic devices with improved speed, efficiency and reliability. Such advances could eventually contribute to technologies ranging from data storage and artificial intelligence hardware to wearable electronics, terahertz devices and quantum information systems, the statement said.

Manish Kumar Mohanta said that the discovery expands the growing family of altermagnetic materials and provides a promising platform for exploring practical spintronic devices that could be faster, more compact and significantly more energy-efficient than existing technologies, it said.