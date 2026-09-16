IIT Bhubaneswar And IIT Dhanbad Forge Research Alliance

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar and IIT (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad have formally partnered through a Memorandum of Understanding to significantly boost research collaboration, academic exchange, and innovation, with an initial focus on semiconductor and basic sciences.

Key Points IIT Bhubaneswar and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad have signed an MoU for extensive research and academic collaboration.

The partnership will focus on joint research programmes, doctoral student supervision, and faculty/student exchanges.

Initial research efforts will concentrate on the critical field of semiconductors and basic sciences.

The institutes will share experimental resources and jointly seek funding for collaborative projects.

The five-year agreement includes joint ownership of intellectual property generated through the collaboration.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad to foster research collaboration and strengthen academic and scholarly interactions, including in semiconductor and basic sciences, officials said.

The collaboration will facilitate joint research programmes, collaborative research projects, and the reciprocal supervision of doctoral students, according to a statement issued by IIT Bhubaneswar.

Enhancing Academic And Research Exchange

The two premier technical institutes will also explore opportunities for faculty interaction and exchange, including visiting faculty and adjunct faculty positions, as well as student exchanges for teaching-learning sessions, seminars and observerships.

Under the MoU, the institutes will explore opportunities to undertake joint research projects and seek funding from external agencies. To start with, both institutes will explore research opportunities in the field of semiconductors.

They will also facilitate sharing of experimental resources, explore possibilities for developing and jointly utilising large-scale experimental facilities, and organise joint discussion meetings to build a shared base of expertise and intensify research in specific focus areas.

Driving Innovation In Key Scientific Fields

Speaking on this occasion, IIT Bhubaneswar director Shreepad Karmalkar said: "Through this collaboration with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, we seek to create greater opportunities for joint research, academic exchange and doctoral engagement. By bringing together our complementary strengths, we hope to foster meaningful research collaborations and advance knowledge in different fields of knowledge."

Prof Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, said the MoU marks the beginning of a greater journey towards deeper collaboration in research and academia. "By bringing together the strengths and expertise of both institutions, we look forward to building meaningful partnerships that create lasting impact and contribute to the advancement of science and society," she said.

The agreement will remain in force for five years, with provision for extension by mutual concurrence. Intellectual property generated jointly through collaborative activities will be jointly owned by the two Institutes on a 50:50 basis, officials said.