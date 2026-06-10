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Home  » News » IIT Bhubaneswar Unveils Portable Device For Rapid Arsenic Detection In Water

IIT Bhubaneswar Unveils Portable Device For Rapid Arsenic Detection In Water

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 17:19 IST

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IIT Bhubaneswar researchers have unveiled 'ArsenSafe', a groundbreaking portable device designed for rapid, low-cost, and on-site detection of arsenic in drinking water, offering a vital solution to a significant global public health crisis.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • IIT Bhubaneswar researchers developed 'ArsenSafe' for rapid arsenic detection in drinking water.
  • The portable device offers a low-cost, field-deployable solution without needing laboratory infrastructure.
  • 'ArsenSafe' uses an rGO-based sensing system for easy operation and accurate on-site testing.
  • The device is crucial for addressing widespread arsenic contamination in groundwater, particularly in India.
  • It has achieved a high Technology Readiness Level (TRL) and been successfully tested on local water samples.

Researchers at IIT Bhubaneswar have developed a portable device for rapid detection of arsenic in drinking water, offering a low-cost and field-deployable solution to address a major public health concern. The research was carried out by a team from the Sensors and Spectroscopy Research Group of the School of Electrical and Computer Sciences (SECS), led by Sayan Dey, focusing on affordable, sensitive and field-deployable technologies for arsenic detection.

Introducing ArsenSafe: A Breakthrough In Water Testing

According to a statement by the institute, the team developed a compact handheld arsenic detection device, named 'ArsenSafe', through a startup incubated at the Research and Entrepreneurship Park of IIT Bhubaneswar. Designed for rapid, cost-effective and on-site testing, the device enables accurate detection of arsenic contamination without the need for laboratory infrastructure or chemical reagents, making water-quality assessment faster and more accessible, it said.

 

How ArsenSafe Works And Its Impact

"ArsenSafe uses an rGO-based sensing system and is designed for easy operation with minimal setup and training requirements," the statement said. The device can be deployed by government agencies, public health departments, environmental monitoring organisations, water treatment providers, industries, non-governmental organisations and individual consumers, it added.

The institute said the current prototype has achieved a high Technology Readiness Level (TRL) and has been successfully tested on water samples collected from the IIT Bhubaneswar campus and adjoining areas. Arsenic contamination in groundwater remains a major challenge in several parts of India and across the world, making the development of reliable field-testing technologies critical for public health and water-quality monitoring.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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