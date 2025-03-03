HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'IIT Baba' arrested with ganja, threatened suicide in video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 03, 2025 17:38 IST

'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, who burst into the limelight during the Maha Kumbh, was arrested from a hotel in the Shiprapath area of Jaipur with a small quantity of ganja, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Abhay Singh, popularly known as 'IIT Baba', being taken away by a team of Jaipur Police, on Monday. Photograph: ANI on X

He was later granted bail, they added.

Shiprapath SHO Rajendra Kumar Godara said the police received information about a video purporting to show Singh threatening to commit suicide becoming widely circulated on social media.

 

Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and questioned Singh.

During the questioning, a small quantity of ganja was found with him, Godara said.

The police seized the ganja and arrested Singh, he added.

Singh -- who has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act -- was later released on bail.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
