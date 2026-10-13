IIT Bombay Suicide: Student Apologised After Cheating, Sought Second Chance

The tragic suicide of an IIT Bombay student, caught cheating in an exam last month, has unveiled a complex investigation involving a written apology, allegations of caste discrimination, and a police probe into a professor.

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Key Points A 22-year-old IIT Bombay student died by suicide last month after being caught cheating in an exam.

The student had submitted a written apology to the institute, acknowledging his mistake and seeking a second chance, police said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai crime branch is investigating the death, having recorded over 40 statements, including from the IIT-B director.

Allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination have been made against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla by the deceased student's parents.

Professor Doolla, named in an abetment to suicide case, has denied the allegations, while the parents started a hunger strike on September 24.

A 22-year-old IIT Bombay student who died by suicide hours after being caught cheating in an exam last month had submitted a written apology to the institute seeking a second chance, police said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating the death, has recorded statements of more than 40 people, including IIT-B director Shireesh Kedare and professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who faces allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination from the deceased student's parents, an official said.

Investigation Into Student's Death

Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The official said that after being caught allegedly cheating in the examination, Wakode, in a written statement to the institute, said he had not prepared well for the paper, acknowledged his mistake, and sought a second chance.

An FIR was registered by the Powai police against Professor Doolla following a complaint lodged by the student's father.

According to the police, Professor Doolla, who has been named an accused in the abetment to suicide case, has denied allegations of harassment levelled against him by Wakode's parents in his statement to the police.

The deceased student's parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, started their hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on September 24 seeking justice for their deceased son, alleging caste discrimination at the premier institute.