IIT-B suicide: 'Sahil told his friend he regretted cheating in exam'

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is intensely investigating the tragic suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, probing both the alleged exam copying incident and serious allegations of caste discrimination against a professor.

IMAGE: Sahil's parents Ravindra and Sonali Wakode sit on a protest at Azad Maidan to demand justice, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode died by suicide after being caught allegedly copying in a mid-semester examination.

Police investigation reveals Wakode expressed remorse to a female friend about the exam incident shortly before his death.

Wakode's family has alleged caste discrimination against him by a professor, leading to an FIR being registered.

Authorities are analysing digital evidence from Wakode's iPhone and WhatsApp, along with CCTV footage, to reconstruct the exact sequence of events.

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, named in the FIR for alleged casteist abuse, was removed as dean and is yet to be questioned by the police.

Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay student Sahil Wakode phoned a female friend shortly after being caught allegedly copying in an exam on September 18, expressing regret over it before taking his own life, police officials said on Monday.

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has found that Wakode made phone calls to several friends after the exam hall episode, they said.

Wakode (22), a second-year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination at the IIT-Bombay.

His parents have alleged caste discrimination against their son at the institute.

Investigation Into Student's Final Hours

According to a police official, statements of more than 25 persons, including IIT Bombay students, faculty, and hostel staff, have been recorded so far.

Among those questioned were friends who received phone calls from Wakode during the intervening period between the examination and his death later that evening in his hostel room.

The investigations said Wakode spoke to a female friend, expressing remorse over his performance in the mid-semester examination.

He allegedly told her that he had made a mistake during his thermodynamics paper and lamented the subsequent examination malpractice episode, they said.

Digital Evidence And Forensic Analysis

To retrieve complete digital logs and device history, the police have sent Wakode's iPhone to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory for technical analysis.

Authorities indicated they may seek direct assistance from Apple company if local forensic experts are unable to unlock the device.

Additionally, a formal request has been placed with WhatsApp to share relevant account information.

Investigators said that digital evidence, alongside CCTV footage retrieved from the campus, will be crucial in reconstructing the exact sequence of events following the examination.

The CCTV footage has also been forwarded to the Kalina laboratory for certification under the Information Technology Act to ensure its admissibility as court evidence.

Caste Discrimination Allegations Under Scrutiny

The Crime Branch is simultaneously examining allegations of caste-based harassment levelled by Wakode's family.

Based on a complaint by Wakode's father, the Powai police had registered an FIR against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was removed as the dean of administrative affairs at the institute after the student's death.

In his statement to the police, Wakode's father alleged that during their last meeting, his son claimed that Professor Doolla had been subjecting him to casteist abuse over the past three months at the instance of institute Director Shireesh Kedare, and expressed fear of being implicated in a false case.

Police said they are yet to record the statement of Prof Doolla, as they continue to scrutinise all circumstances, statements, and technical evidence surrounding the incident.