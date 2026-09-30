IIT-B suicide: Parents' hunger strike enters 3rd day

The parents of IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode are on a hunger strike, demanding justice and the arrest of institute officials, alleging caste discrimination led to their son's tragic suicide after an exam incident.

IMAGE: Sahil's parents Ravindra and Sonali Wakode sit on a protest at Azad Maidan to demand justice, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode are on a hunger strike, demanding the arrest of a professor and director following their son's alleged suicide.

Sahil Wakode, a second-year student, was found dead after being caught using ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The parents allege caste discrimination against their son at the institute and are seeking justice for his death.

The protest at Azad Maidan has garnered support from the Mumbai Youth Congress and All India Students' Federation.

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch is investigating the sequence of events, and IIT Bombay has constituted a 10-member inquiry committee into the circumstances of Sahil's death.

The parents of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide, stood firm on their demand for the arrest of the institute's Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and director Shireesh Kedare, as their hunger strike for 'justice' entered the third day in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Some workers of the Mumbai Youth Congress and All India Students' Federation also joined them at the protest site at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

They held Sahil's photograph in their hands, demanding justice for him.

Protest Intensifies Amid Demands For Arrests

While Sahil's father Ravindra Wakode refused to speak to the media, the family's lawyer said they have not received any response from the government so far over their demands.

Wakode, 22, a second-year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination at the IIT-Bombay.

His parents have alleged caste discrimination against their son at the institute.

They have been demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla, booked for abetment to suicide, and IIT-Bombay Director Kedare.

The parents have said they would continue their protest until their son gets justice and those responsible are punished.

"Until both the professors are arrested, the hunger strike will continue," Ravindra Wakode earlier said.

His lawyer said the Azad Maidan police had granted permission for the protest and the family would continue the agitation in accordance with the guidelines communicated by the police.

Investigation Underway By Police And IIT Bombay

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has been examining CCTV recordings and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events on September 18.

Investigators have also questioned students, faculty members and administrative staff in an effort to establish what happened after Sahil allegedly left the examination hall.

The IIT Bombay board had earlier constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding Sahil's death.

Students protesting on the campus have also raised concerns over student welfare and grievance redressal mechanisms.

On Monday, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad met Wakodes at Azad Maidan and extended support to the family.

She said the deaths of Sahil and IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki had raised concerns about student safety and accountability at the institute.