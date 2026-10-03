IIT-B student suicide: Professor Doolla grilled for 10 hours

IIT Bombay is under scrutiny as a professor faces intense questioning regarding the alleged suicide of a student, sparking serious allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination within the prestigious institution.

IMAGE: IIT-Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla. Photograph: IIT Bombay

Key Points IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla was questioned for 10 hours in connection with student Sahil Wakode's alleged suicide.

Professor Doolla denies allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination made by the deceased student's parents.

Sahil Wakode was found dead after being caught using ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

An FIR has been registered against Professor Doolla, and the crime branch has recorded statements from approximately 40 individuals.

The IIT Bombay board has formed a 10-member committee to investigate the circumstances of the student's death.

The Mumbai police questioned Indian Institute of Technology Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla for nearly 10 hours in connection with the alleged suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, an official said on Saturday.

Professor Denies Allegations Amidst Probe

Professor Doolla, who faces allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination from the deceased student's parents, denied all charges during questioning on Thursday, the official said, adding that his statement has been officially recorded.

Sahil Wakode was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

An FIR was registered by the Powai police against Professor Doolla based on a complaint lodged by the student's father.

Investigation Widens, Committee Formed

Sahil Wakode's parents, who went on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai seeking justice for their deceased son, have alleged caste discrimination at the premier institute. They have been demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla and IIT B Director Shirish Kedare.

The crime branch, which is probing the case, has so far recorded statements of around 40 people, including the parents, students, friends, and institute and hostel staff, the official said.

Police are also likely to summon Kedare soon to record his statement in connection with the case, he added.

The IIT Bombay board earlier constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the student's death.