News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IIT-B imposes heavy fines on 8 students over play mocking Lord Ram

IIT-B imposes heavy fines on 8 students over play mocking Lord Ram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 20, 2024 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Institute of India (IIT) Bombay has imposed a fine of up to Rs 1.2 lakh on eight students, who performed a play that allegedly mocked Lord Ram and portrayed the Ramayana in a bad light, a fellow student said on Thursday.

The students had presented the play named 'Raahovan' on March 31 this year, as part of the Performing Arts Festival (PAF).

"The play that was presented mocked Lord Ram and portrayed the Ramayana in a vulgar and derogatory manner," said a Masters student at the institute.

 

The student, who declined to be named, is one of those who lodged a complaint against the play with the administration.

Another student affiliated to the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) at the IIT Bombay also confirmed that students were fined for presenting the play. The APPSC is a left-leaning student's body.

"Following the complaint, each of the eight students was fined in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,20,000," the student said.

A notice issued by the IIT Bombay registrar's office dated June 4 said the fine has to be paid by the students by July 30.

The IIT Bombay has declined to comment on the issue.

'We welcome disciplinary action taken by the @iitbombay administration against those involved in the play 'Raahovan,' which depicted the Ramayana in a derogatory manner. These students abused their academic freedom to mock Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lord Laxman,' said @IITBforBharat on social media site X on June 19.

The @IITBforBharat is an account on X which calls itself a group of volunteers aimed at having a common space for Indic civilisational values.

The group on April 8 demanded an action against students involved in the play dubbing it as an act of Hinduphobia.

'We urge the @iitbombay administration to establish guidelines to ensure that no religion is ridiculed under the guise of freedom of expression on the campus in any form. Also, An apology letter regarding this action and the objectionable PAF event is expected from the @iitbombay administration to the @iitbombay community.

'According to the sources, two different punishments were executed, one for the students who are passing this July and another for the regular students,' @IITBforBharat said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'There's A Limit To Hindutva...'
'There's A Limit To Hindutva...'
'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'
'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'
'Ram is not only for the Hindus, Ram is for everyone'
'Ram is not only for the Hindus, Ram is for everyone'
How Phil Salt waited, then crushed Shepherd....
How Phil Salt waited, then crushed Shepherd....
What Happened To Alka Yagnik: A Doctor...
What Happened To Alka Yagnik: A Doctor...
T20 WC: In-form England eye win against SA
T20 WC: In-form England eye win against SA
How The President Spent Her Birthday
How The President Spent Her Birthday
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Vedas do not refer to anything called Hinduism'

'Vedas do not refer to anything called Hinduism'

'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'

'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances