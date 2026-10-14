IIMA's Blended MBA Programme Bridges AI And Management Gap

IIMA is now accepting applications for the second cohort of its Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics & Artificial Intelligence, designed to cultivate leaders who can bridge the gap between advanced AI technology and strategic business management.

Key Points IIMA has opened applications for the second batch of its two-year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics & Artificial Intelligence (BPGP: BA & AI) on Wednesday.

The programme, offered by the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of AI, aims to bridge the gap between technology and management by producing professionals skilled in both AI and business principles.

IIMA Director Bharat Bhasker highlighted the need for managers who understand technology to drive industry transformation and global competitiveness using AI.

The curriculum also focuses on managing IT infrastructure, including major data centres, and addressing their environmental impact.

Chandrika Tandon emphasised India's opportunity to leverage its extensive datasets to strengthen AI research and achieve greater global recognition.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Wednesday invited professionals and entrepreneurs to apply for the second batch of its two-year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics & Artificial Intelligence (BPGP: BA & AI).

IIMA offers the programme at the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of AI, established through a Rs 100 crore endowment by business leader and humanitarian Chandrika Tandon and her husband.

IIMA Offers Blended MBA In AI

"The entire industry will have to adopt the transformation brought about by artificial intelligence. Today, our country has many good technologists who can work in artificial intelligence, as well as good general managers in management. However, there is a need for a bridge between the two," IIMA Director Bharat Bhasker said in a press conference at IIMA's new campus in Ahmedabad.

"Our objective is to produce management professionals who understand both management principles and technology, enabling them to establish teams and take the lead in their respective industries to drive transformation. This will help industries leverage artificial intelligence to compete at the global level and maintain a competitive edge," he said.

Bridging Technology And Management

We are now introducing the second batch of BPGP: BA & AI, and inviting the future managers in this domain to join this programme, Bhasker said.

Other panel members included IIMA Dean (Programmes) Professor Diptesh Ghosh and BPGP BA & AI Chairperson Anindya Chakrabarti, while Chandrika Tandon, Chairperson of IIMA's Krishnamurthy Tandon School of AI, joined virtually.

Addressing Environmental Impact Of Data Centres

Bhasker noted that there is a need for professionals who manage major data centres, understanding the technology, environmental issues and energy sector.

"With the amount of energy and water consumption, the lab (servers) will have a challenging environmental impact," Bhasker said, adding that there will be a need to reduce impact on natural resources, for which professionals will be required.

He said a key aspect of the BPGP: BA & AI programme is managing IT infrastructure, including major data centres.

Leveraging India's Data For Global AI Research

Tandon said India should leverage its extensive datasets to strengthen AI research and gain greater global recognition.

"We have to build up the research capability because what we learn in India, with the kind of extraordinary datasets we have access to, we should really be making a mark on the world's pages at a much higher level than we're doing now and AI School would hopefully allow us to do that," she said.

The Grammy award-winning musician said that over the next three to seven years, the AI School will create an opportunity to develop new forms of education, intelligence, and thinking, paving the way for innovative models that operate ethically and promote the well-being of society.