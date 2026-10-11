IIIT Ranchi Student Found Dead In Hostel, Protests Erupt Over Alleged Negligence

A first-year student at IIIT Ranchi was found dead in his hostel room, sparking widespread student protests and allegations of negligence against college authorities for failing to provide timely medical assistance.

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Key Points A first-year IIIT Ranchi student was found hanging in his hostel room on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation suggests the student, Aditya, committed suicide due to examination pressure, with exams having started on October 8.

Hostel inmates discovered the incident on Saturday night and alerted the institute administration.

Students protested on campus, alleging college authorities were at fault for not taking the victim to the hospital on time.

A first-year student, Vaibhav, claimed the college ambulance had no driver and a warden prevented CPR, suggesting negligence.

A first-year student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) here was found hanging from the ceiling in his hostel room, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Into Student's Death

The incident came to light on Saturday night when hostel inmates alerted the institute administration after finding the room locked from the inside. The deceased has been identified as Aditya, a resident of Bihar's Purnia district, they said.

"The deceased was a first-year student from Bihar. He was aged between 19 and 20 years. Preliminary investigation suggests the victim committed suicide under examination pressure, with exams having started on October 8. His body was sent for post-mortem examination at RIMS," Khelgaon Police Station in-charge Nirbhay Kumar said.

Student Protests And Allegations

Meanwhile, several students protested on the campus following the incident. They alleged that college authorities were at fault because the victim was not taken to the hospital on time.

"It is a murder case rather than suicide because the victim was alive. The college authorities took no accountability; their ambulance had no driver. No one was ready to pick him up and take him to the hospital. The warden stopped us from giving him CPR to save his life," Vaibhav, a first-year student, told media persons.

Hundreds of students raised slogans against the college administration and demanded justice for the victim.