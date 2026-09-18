IIIT-H distances itself from Umar Khalid docu screening after CBFC flag

The Central Board of Film Certification has intervened in the proposed screening of an uncertified documentary about jailed activist Umar Khalid at IIIT-Hyderabad, raising questions about film exhibition regulations and student activism on campus.

IMAGE: File image of jailed activist Umar Khalid. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The CBFC flagged the proposed screening of an uncertified documentary on Umar Khalid at IIIT-Hyderabad, citing the Cinematograph Act.

IIIT-Hyderabad disavowed the screening, stating it was not organised by the institute or its recognised student bodies.

The documentary, "Prisoner No. 626710 is Present," focuses on jailed activist Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with the northeast Delhi riots.

A similar screening at NLSIU Bengaluru was postponed earlier due to opposition from the ABVP.

Public exhibition of uncertified films requires specific exemption under Indian law, as highlighted by the CBFC.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday flagged the proposed screening of a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid at IIIT-Hyderabad, saying public exhibition of an uncertified film would violate the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption had been obtained.

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H), however, distanced itself from the proposed screening.

It said neither the institute nor any of its recognised students' bodies had organised or hosted any screening of a film uncertified by the CBFC.

CBFC Raises Concerns Over Uncertified Film Screening

The documentary, "Prisoner No. 626710 is Present", directed by filmmaker Lalit Vachani, was proposed to be screened by a group of students at the institute's KRB Auditorium at 8 pm on Friday. Sources said the students have now decided to cancel the screening.

"Public screening of a documentary film that has not yet been certified by the CBFC is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been sought under the Act," the CBFC posted on X.

Tagging IIIT-Hyderabad, it said the institute's authorities "may take note for necessary action".

The CBFC functions under the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

IIIT-Hyderabad Distances Itself From Event

In its statement, IIIT-H said it "categorically clarifies that neither the Institute nor any of its recognised student clubs, cells or organisations has organised or hosted any screening of any film uncertified by the Central Board of Film Certification".

"IIIT Hyderabad has established processes governing official events and activities on campus, and any claim attributing an unauthorised or unrelated activity to the Institute or its recognised student bodies is factually incorrect," it said.

The institute said it has a large and diverse student community and students and faculty may meet or interact with people in their individual capacities.

"Such personal interactions or visits, where they occur, should not be construed as Institute-organised events, nor do they represent the views or activities of the Institute," it said.

Previous Postponement At NLSIU Bengaluru

The development comes days after a proposed screening of the same documentary at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru was postponed following opposition from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The NLSIU screening, organised by its student-run Law and Society Committee, was scheduled for September 14 to mark Political Prisoners' Day and six years of Khalid's incarceration. The ABVP had demanded that the screening be cancelled, alleging that allowing it would amount to using the campus for political propaganda.

The student committee subsequently postponed the programme citing "logistical and security considerations", while maintaining that it was not backing out because of pressure and that the screening would be held later in the trimester.

About The Documentary And Umar Khalid

"Prisoner No. 626710 is Present" centres on Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar who was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots. Khalid has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other provisions in the case and has remained in custody since his arrest.

The invitation for the proposed IIIT-Hyderabad screening said it was planned on the occasion of "Political Prisoners' Day". It also referred to the anniversary of the death of revolutionary Jatindra Nath Das, a comrade of Bhagat Singh who died after a prolonged hunger strike in Lahore jail in 1929.