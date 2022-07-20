News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Ignored' by officials, UP minister offers to quit

'Ignored' by officials, UP minister offers to quit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 20, 2022 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Khatik has offered his resignation saying he is being ignored by departmental officials.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Khatik. Photograph: Kind courtesy @MLADineshKhatik/Twitter

Khatik, the Minister of State for Jalshakti in the Yogi Adityanath government, expressed his desire to resign through a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

 

The letter has gone viral on social media.

However, when the media in his native Meerut district sought his reaction over his resignation, Khatik merely said, "There is no such issue. (Esa koi vishay nahi hai)."

Sources close to the minister in Meerut said he has gone to Delhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo quits portfolio
Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo quits portfolio
24 ministers axed in UP to make way for new faces
24 ministers axed in UP to make way for new faces
'Young Cabinet ministers are the ones to look out for'
'Young Cabinet ministers are the ones to look out for'
Why Is Sara So Happy?
Why Is Sara So Happy?
Super Mazedaar Bollywood Quiz!
Super Mazedaar Bollywood Quiz!
SC grants bail to Zubair in all cases, disbands SIT
SC grants bail to Zubair in all cases, disbands SIT
Celebration In Colombo As Ranil Wins
Celebration In Colombo As Ranil Wins
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Union minister says 'no word barred from use' in Parl

Union minister says 'no word barred from use' in Parl

Heavens don't fall if CM changed: Team Shinde in SC

Heavens don't fall if CM changed: Team Shinde in SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances