If you love India and PM...: Raj Thackeray jabs Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan

Raj Thackeray has sparked a debate by questioning actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development initiatives while choosing to reside in Dubai.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray addresses party workers during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the MNS Vidyarthi Sena, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Raj Thackeray criticised actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan for their residential choices.

Thackeray questioned why actors praising PM Modi's development initiatives choose to live abroad.

Vivek Oberoi, who produced a film on PM Modi, and R Madhavan are cited as examples of actors residing in Dubai.

The MNS chief highlighted a perceived contradiction between public endorsements and personal living arrangements.

Thackeray also noted a trend of businessmen migrating to foreign countries.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has targeted actors, including Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan, for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over development work in India but preferring to live abroad.

Thackeray Questions Actors' Residence

Addressing an event on Saturday, Thackeray said thousands of businessmen have migrated to foreign countries.

"Vivek Oberoi, who produced a movie on PM Modi and played his character, has been living in Dubai. He doesn't stay in India. R Madhavan said Modi ji has done good work and is bringing industries to India, but he too is settled in Dubai.

"If they love India and the prime minister, if they believe that the PM is doing development, why do they live in Dubai with their families?" the MNS chief asked.

He said the actors work in government-sponsored films and move to Dubai.