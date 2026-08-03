Home  » News » If you love India and PM...: Raj Thackeray jabs Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan

If you love India and PM...: Raj Thackeray jabs Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje Updated: August 03, 2026 11:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Raj Thackeray has sparked a debate by questioning actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development initiatives while choosing to reside in Dubai.

Raj Thackeray

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray addresses party workers during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the MNS Vidyarthi Sena, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Raj Thackeray criticised actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan for their residential choices.
  • Thackeray questioned why actors praising PM Modi's development initiatives choose to live abroad.
  • Vivek Oberoi, who produced a film on PM Modi, and R Madhavan are cited as examples of actors residing in Dubai.
  • The MNS chief highlighted a perceived contradiction between public endorsements and personal living arrangements.
  • Thackeray also noted a trend of businessmen migrating to foreign countries.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has targeted actors, including Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan, for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over development work in India but preferring to live abroad.

Thackeray Questions Actors' Residence

Addressing an event on Saturday, Thackeray said thousands of businessmen have migrated to foreign countries.

 

"Vivek Oberoi, who produced a movie on PM Modi and played his character, has been living in Dubai. He doesn't stay in India. R Madhavan said Modi ji has done good work and is bringing industries to India, but he too is settled in Dubai.

"If they love India and the prime minister, if they believe that the PM is doing development, why do they live in Dubai with their families?" the MNS chief asked.

He said the actors work in government-sponsored films and move to Dubai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

raj thackerayvivek oberoir madhavannarendra modimaharashtra navnirman sena

More From Rediff

Playing The Victim Card Won't Work On Gen Z

Playing The Victim Card Won't Work On Gen Z
'A Stone Can't Be Answered With An AK-47'

'A Stone Can't Be Answered With An AK-47'
Why Sharad Pawar Has Not Joined BJP Yet

Why Sharad Pawar Has Not Joined BJP Yet

Related Stories

Hindi row: Raj Thackeray threatens to shut down schools

Hindi row: Raj Thackeray threatens to shut down schools

Quick Links

Raj ThackerayDubaiVivek OberoiNarendra ModiMNS Vidyarthi SenaIndiaNavnirman SenaMumbaiMaharashtraMadhavan

Web Stories

Huawei Pura 90s Unveiled

Huawei Pura 90s Unveiled
Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe
10 Superb Rafi Songs

10 Superb Rafi Songs