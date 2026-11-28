Discover how actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh bravely performed his Mumbai concert, defying a serious bomb threat, and how the unwavering support of his fans and robust police security ensured a successful and memorable event.

FILE IMAGE: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. Photograph: @diljitdosanjh/X/ANI Photo

Key Points Diljit Dosanjh performed his Mumbai concert on Friday despite receiving a bomb threat, crediting fans' fearlessness for his courage.

Over 500 Mumbai police personnel were deployed at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse following a threat email received on Thursday, the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks.

Dosanjh thanked Mumbai Police for extensive security arrangements and expressed gratitude to fans for not succumbing to intimidation, highlighting the threats' objective to disrupt his events.

The concert featured hit songs and a memorable moment with actor Sanya Malhotra, concluding with fireworks and a massive sing-along.

The concert is part of Dosanjh's AURA India Tour 2026, with a subsequent performance scheduled in Bengaluru on November 29, 2026.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Friday thanked fans for attending his Mumbai concert despite a bomb threat and said that their fearlessness gave him the courage to perform.

Addressing fans at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in South Mumbai, the singer talked about the challenges that he continues to face in his concerts.

Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Concert Challenges

"When I performed in 2024, I felt I was being troubled quite a bit. I was asked not to sing this song or that song, and so on. But those were only small things. At this point in 2026, simply managing to hold my show is a cause for stress in itself. We will blow up Diljit with a bomb', wow, wow, wow. If you people are not afraid, can I afford to be afraid? Hats off to all of you. Even if I were to take my heart out and place it before you, it would not be enough," Dosanjh said to his fans midway through the concert.

Security Measures Amidst Bomb Threat

More than 500 Mumbai police personnel were deployed for the concert following a threat email warning of possible attacks on the venue and Metro stations, officials said earlier in the day.

An email threatening blasts, grenade attacks and planting of IEDs at the mayor's office, metro rail stations and Dosanjh's concert was received on Thursday, the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams have swept the venue, a police official said, adding that entry checks will be carried out across all five gates instead of three. Besides, private security personnel were also roped in to assist police, an official said.

Dosanjh thanked the Mumbai Police for the adequate safety arrangements.

"I know that as many people are here inside, there are that many people stranded outside. The police personnel are helpless too; they are checking everyone before allowing them in. My heartfelt thanks to the Mumbai police," he said.

Dosanjh Praises Fans' Resilience

Expressing gratitude to his fans for refusing to bow down to intimidation, the 42-year-old singer said that the objective behind the threats was to intimidate concert goers and disrupt his events.

"Their only objective is to ensure that people do not attend Diljit's show, to frighten them, threaten them and stop them by any means possible.

"I don't know why this is happening to me, day after day. From my side, there is only love for you, even if you throw bombs," Dosanjh said before reciting a couplet about the atmosphere of fear in cities and urging people to move towards the countryside.

Concert Highlights and Future Tour Dates

The concert began at around 8:00 PM and through a course of two hours, Dosanjh belted out several hit songs like Clash, Hass Hass, Vibe, Pokito, Kinni Kinni and fan favourites like Saanson ki Maala, Ikk Kudi and Bhool Bhulaiyya.

The fans sang in unison and broke into bhangra and danced their hearts out. Dosanjh said his songs carried the fragrance of village life.

"The songs I sing are about villages, and I come from a village myself. Even if you do not understand my songs, you will surely sense the fragrance of the soil," he said.

One of the evening's memorable moments came when actor Sanya Malhotra joined him on stage as they grooved to the song 'Water'. Dosanjh thanked Malhotra for popularising the song through her reels.

As the evening drew to a close, Dosanjh performed 'Main Hoon Punjab', bringing thousands of fans together for one final sing along.

With fireworks lighting up the venue and the audience cheering, dancing and singing along, the night ended on a high.

The show was co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation.

In order to ensure safety and security of people, BMS had issued a list of permitted and prohibited items for the concert. Flags, banners, posters, deodorants, makeup products, pens, knives, blades and sharp jewellery, along with lighters and laser pointers, were prohibited.

Concertgoers were also prohibited from carrying items such as water balloons, eggs, empty bottles, umbrellas, professional cameras, tripods, selfie sticks, drones and recording equipment.

The concert is part of Dosanjh's AURA India Tour 2026. Following Mumbai, the singer is set to perform in Bengaluru on November 29, 2026.