News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » If we don't...: Now Richa Chadha narrates flight ordeal

If we don't...: Now Richa Chadha narrates flight ordeal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 17, 2024 15:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Calling out a commercial airline for repeated delays, actor Richa Chadha on Wednesday said commons citizens continue to suffer with no recourse when "monopoly creates lack of accountability".

Photograph: ANI Photo

Chadha is the latest cinema personality to narrate her air travel ordeal on social media. In the last few days, actors Radhika Apte, Surbhi Chandna and Ranvir Shorey criticised separate air carriers due to different issues.

In an X post, Chadha said in the last three days, she took three flights with IndiGo, out of which two of them were delayed. There was no immediate from the airline.

"On my 3rd flight in 3 days... Day 1, @IndiGo6E delayed by over 4 hours. Day 2, @IndiGo6E delayed by 4 hours. But the only direct flights on some routes are often Indigo. Day 3, international flight, no problem," she wrote.

According to the Fukrey 3 star, be it airlines, airport ownership or leadership, "monopoly creates lack of accountability".

 

"Common citizens suffer, with no recourse. Till we don't recognise it, we will be at a disadvantage while paying through our noses. And if we don't wake up, we deserve it, haina?" she wrote.

Chadha also said there is a possibility that fog in Delhi and a recent air show in Mumbai may have added to the troubles of the airline.

"On the 14th of Jan, there was an air show in Mumbai, because of which the runway was closed in the morning. And then fog/smog in North India - Delhi runway closed. Ripple effect? Flights delayed all over the country, staff overextended," she added.

Earlier this week, a purported video of a passenger hitting an IndiGo pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport went viral on social media. The passenger was later arrested by the Delhi Police.

Reacting to the incident, Chadha in her post said: "I am surprised only one person got physically assaulted because tempers were running very high". She, however, said that she doesn't "condone violence".

A significant number of flights were impacted at the Delhi and Mumbai airports in the last few days due to dense fog and low visibility conditions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why IndiGo passenger hit pilot? Russian model reveals
Why IndiGo passenger hit pilot? Russian model reveals
How fog in N India created chaos at Indian airports
How fog in N India created chaos at Indian airports
Why Fog Grounds Flights?
Why Fog Grounds Flights?
Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 1,628 pts
Bloodbath on the bourses: Sensex tanks 1,628 pts
Praggnanandhaa shocks World champion Ding Liren
Praggnanandhaa shocks World champion Ding Liren
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka cruises; Wozniacki, Jabeur out
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka cruises; Wozniacki, Jabeur out
Ananya Gets Ready To Party
Ananya Gets Ready To Party
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SpiceJet passenger gets stuck in loo mid-air for 1 hr

SpiceJet passenger gets stuck in loo mid-air for 1 hr

They didn't have a pilot: Ranvir Shorey slams IndiGo

They didn't have a pilot: Ranvir Shorey slams IndiGo

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances