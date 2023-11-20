News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » If someone asks for votes on basis of religion, it means...: Priyanka

If someone asks for votes on basis of religion, it means...: Priyanka

November 20, 2023 16:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Attacking the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that those who seek votes in the name of religion or caste are not in a position to ask for votes on the basis of their work.

IMAGE: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra . Photograph: @priyankagandhi/X

Addressing a rally in Kekdi in poll-bound Rajasthan's Ajmer, Vadra asked people to vote after evaluating the work done by different parties.

She asserted the Congress is united in Rajasthan while the BJP is completely fragmented.

"If someone asks for votes in the name of religion or caste, it means he can't seek votes on the basis of work," the Congress leader said.

 

"In Rajasthan, all Congress leaders and workers have entered the electoral battlefield unitedly, whereas the BJP is completely fragmented," Vadra said.

She claimed the BJP has sidelined its leaders in the state and is searching for someone new.

The BJP's policy is to benefit big industrialists. It does not think about the poor and middle class, she added.

Vadra told the gathering that if the BJP comes to power in Rajasthan, it will discontinue all public welfare schemes started by the Congress government.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
 
Print this article
Can Modi's popularity win Rajasthan for BJP?
Can Modi's popularity win Rajasthan for BJP?
Will Gehlot-Sachin rift spoil Cong prospects in Raj?
Will Gehlot-Sachin rift spoil Cong prospects in Raj?
Politics thicker than blood in 4 Rajasthan seats
Politics thicker than blood in 4 Rajasthan seats
Political uncertainty is main risk to GDP growth
Political uncertainty is main risk to GDP growth
India look at young guns to take their legacy forward
India look at young guns to take their legacy forward
WC: Ahmedabad airport sees surge in chartered flights
WC: Ahmedabad airport sees surge in chartered flights
RBI Gov Wants Bankers To Be Like Dravid
RBI Gov Wants Bankers To Be Like Dravid
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

9 factors that will decide Rajasthan elections

9 factors that will decide Rajasthan elections

Can Cong buck alternating govt trend in Rajasthan?

Can Cong buck alternating govt trend in Rajasthan?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances