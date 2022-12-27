If Rahul is Lord Ram, Congressmen should roam naked: BJP leader

A day after Congress leader Salman Khurshid compared party leader Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Dushyant Gautam on Tuesday said that Congressmen should roam naked as Lord Ram's sena did.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performs parikrama at Raj Ghat, Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to ANI, Gautam said, "If he is Ram's avatar, then Rahul Gandhi should tell his sena what he consumes that he doesn't feel cold, why doesn't his sena roam without clothes... Congressmen should roam naked as Lord Ram's sena did."

The BJP leader further asked what Rahul Gandhi consumes so that he doesn't feel cold and suggested that he should share with other party leaders too.

"Rahul Gandhi should tell which prasad he consumes, due to which he does not feel cold. He should also give the same prasad to his sena so that they too do not have to wear clothes in the cold," he added.

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya condemned the statement of Salman Khurshid.

"No one can be Lord Ram, nor can be Bharat. Rahul Gandhi can never be compared with Ram...we condemn what Salman Khurshid said," said the chief priest.

Earlier on Monday, linking the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to the epic Ramayana, Congress leader Khurshid compared party leader Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and the Congress to 'Bharat'.

Addressing the mediapersons, Khurshid said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his tapasya with focus."

"Lord Ram's khadau goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the khadau and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the khadau in Uttar Pradesh. Now that khadau has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come," he added.