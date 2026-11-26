If New Delhi and Washington conclude a trade deal, a reduced rate of 17% could give Indian exporters a modest competitive edge over Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand as well as Vietnam and China.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The Donald Trump administration in the United States on Wednesday proposed imposing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, alleging structural excess capacity, but offered to lower the rate to 17 per cent if New Delhi and Washington conclude a trade deal.

The preliminary findings of the latest Section 301 investigation into excess industrial capacity put fresh pressure on India to conclude the first tranche of its bilateral trade agreement with the US.

A 25 per cent tariff would leave India facing the second-highest proposed rate among the countries/blocs covered by the investigation, behind only Vietnam at 35 per cent.

A reduced rate of 17 per cent, however, could give Indian exporters a modest competitive edge over regional rivals such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand, which face proposed rates of 18 per cent, as well as Vietnam and China at 20 per cent.

Key Points The Trump administration has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods over alleged excess industrial capacity.

The US has offered to lower the proposed rate to 17 per cent if India and the US conclude a trade deal.

India would face the second-highest proposed tariff rate among the economies covered by the investigation, behind Vietnam at 35 per cent.

The proposed levy is not intended to be added on top of the existing 10 per cent US tariff.

US Proposes 25 per cent Tariffs On India

The US currently imposes a 10 per cent tariff on Indian goods, in addition to regular Customs duties.

However, the proposed levy is not intended to be added on top of this existing tariff.

The office of the US trade representative (USTR) has proposed calculating the rate 'net of existing Section 301 duties' and said Washington would consider adjustments to account for other Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs.

Several Indian exports, including steel, aluminium, automobiles, patented pharmaceutical articles and semiconductors, are already subject to Section 232 duties.

India is among the 14 trading partners covered by the eight-month investigation launched under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974.

The provision authorises the Office of the USTR to investigate and respond to foreign governments' acts, policies or practices that burden or restrict US commerce.

The other economies covered by the investigation include China, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Bangladesh and Cambodia, as well as the European Union.

The USTR has not proposed tariffs on Mexico and Norway for now.

Trump Offers 17% Rate

Following the announcement, USTR Jamieson Greer told CNBC that the proposed tariff ceilings were consistent with trade agreements reached over the past year, which had also lowered barriers to US exports.

'We're sticking to that in terms of our proposals because we think a lot of these deals we made actually solve a lot of the problems we see in excess capacity or can go toward it,' Greer said.

'We've talked to our trading partners about this. They know what we're proposing. I think a lot of this is baked in.'

India Faces Section 301 Investigation

The office of the USTR said India's 'unreasonable' acts, policies and practices included industrial plans to expand manufacturing, inadequate labour protections, financial repression, persistent market-access barriers and a failure to address global excess capacity and production, including through imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies.

These practices, it argued, restricted US commercial opportunities in India and third-country markets, contributed to lost production, exports, jobs and investment in American manufacturing, and heightened economic security risks through reliance on inputs from non-market economies.

'This is especially true in sectors like health (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), steel, solar, and information and communications technology (ICT),' it added.

US Cites Excess Industrial Capacity

Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), however, described the proposed rates as a deliberate attempt to extract one-sided concessions.

It argued that Washington was reviving the reciprocal tariff regime under a different name, using steep baseline duties -- of up to 40 per cent -- to pressure trading partners into signing trade agreements that disproportionately benefit the US.

With the threat of tariffs of up to 100 per cent under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act also hanging over India, New Delhi should reject the trade deal and instead respond to Washington's allegations sector by sector, the think-tank said.

India-US Trade Deal Nears Conclusion

India and the US have been negotiating the first tranche of their bilateral trade agreement since March last year.

In February, the two countries issued a joint statement outlining the contours of an interim trade agreement and agreeing to reduce the tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent.

The rate had been negotiated and finalised as part of the interim arrangement.

Weeks later, however, the US supreme court struck down the tariffs, revoking President Donald Trump's authority to impose country-specific reciprocal duties under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The Trump administration has since been working to establish a new tariff architecture while pursuing investigations under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act.

Last week, India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said negotiations on the first tranche of the trade deal were nearing conclusion, but that its signing would depend on Washington finalising the new tariff framework and providing clarity on the ongoing Section 301 investigations.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff