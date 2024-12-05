News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » If Eknath Shinde doesn't take oath...: Sena MLA's big remark

If Eknath Shinde doesn't take oath...: Sena MLA's big remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 05, 2024 14:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Thursday said no MLA from the party will accept any responsibility in the new Maharashtra government if Eknath Shinde does not take oath as deputy chief minister.

IMAGE: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during a press conference in Mumbai on December 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Samant also said no MLA from the Shiv Sena has the intention to become deputy CM and the post should be occupied only by Shinde.

Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, who served as chief minister in the outgoing government, has indicated that he is reluctant to join the new government as deputy CM.

 

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony here to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fadnavis would be taking oath along with two deputy chief ministers, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters earlier in the day.

"If Eknath Shinde does not accept the deputy CM's post, no MLA from Shiv Sena will accept any responsibility in the government," Samant said.

"We have made it very clear to Shinde that he must become deputy chief minister in the new government," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Samant said he was confident that Shinde would agree to their demand.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Ajit Pawar making Shinde Insecure?
Is Ajit Pawar making Shinde Insecure?
Mahayuti leaders spar amid suspense over Maha CM
Mahayuti leaders spar amid suspense over Maha CM
Who will take oath with Fadnavis at Azad Maidan?
Who will take oath with Fadnavis at Azad Maidan?
GDP growth of 6.5-7% in FY25 is feasible: CEA
GDP growth of 6.5-7% in FY25 is feasible: CEA
UP: Protests erupt over sale of house to Muslim doctor
UP: Protests erupt over sale of house to Muslim doctor
Pushpa: The Rule Review
Pushpa: The Rule Review
Rohit will look to better his stats against Australia
Rohit will look to better his stats against Australia
More like this
Dada can take oath...: Shinde's banter with Ajit Pawar
Dada can take oath...: Shinde's banter with Ajit Pawar
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances