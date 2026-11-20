Rahul Gandhi criticised India's leadership, asserting that a "compromised PM" prevents the nation from participating in crucial global discussions alongside major world powers like the US, China, and Russia.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin participate in a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, November 19, 2026. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Rahul Gandhi stated on Friday that an Indian Prime Minister under Congress rule would be at the table with US, Chinese, and Russian leaders.

Gandhi shared a picture of Trump, Xi, and Putin's three-way talks, asserting "a compromised PM can never sit at this table".

His remarks followed a trilateral meeting on Thursday where US, China, and Russia agreed on UN reforms and reducing nuclear risks.

The declaration followed a historic meeting among US President Trump, China's Xi Jinping, and Russia's Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

India's prime minister would be sitting at the table with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Congress were in power, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi's Critique On India's Global Standing

Gandhi shared a picture from the rare three-way talks of Trump, Xi and Putin and said "a compromised PM can never sit at this table".

"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," he said on X, sharing a picture from the trilateral meeting.

Gandhi's remarks came after China, Russia and the US agreed Thursday to seek reforms at the United Nations, increase oil supplies and engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks at a three-way meeting.

The declaration followed a historic meeting among US President Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin at a villa in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.