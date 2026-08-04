If anyone gives resignation...: K'taka CM warns disgruntled MLAs

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has issued a strong warning to disgruntled Congress MLAs threatening to resign after the cabinet expansion.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urges the disgruntled legislators to be patient and wait for their opportunity. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Key Points Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar warned disgruntled Congress MLAs against resigning.

Shivakumar stated that any resignations would be accepted "within a few minutes."

He stressed the paramount importance of the party over individual aspirations.

The CM urged patience, citing historical examples of senior leaders waiting for opportunities.

Posts in state-run boards and corporations are expected to be filled soon to accommodate legislators.

In a stern warning issued to disgruntled Congress MLAs threatening to resign as they were left out in the cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the party is important; if they resign, it will be accepted within a few minutes.

The CM, urging the disgruntled legislators to be patient and wait for their opportunity, said posts in state-run boards and corporations will be filled up soon.

Shivakumar Emphasises Party Importance And Patience

"I have said whatever I have to... resignations keep happening in politics. No one can stop those resigning. If they want the party and their future, the party is important. If there is party there is everything else," Shivakumar said in response to a question about MLAs threatening to resign.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "I too could have resigned as I was not made minister during the CM tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah. Didn't both Parameshwara (Deputy CM) and I remain patient? When Veerendra Patil was CM, Bangarappa, Kharge (AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge) and Dharam Singh were not made Ministers. Didn't Bangarappa and Singh become CMs later? One needs to have patience."

Asserting that the party is more important, the CM said, "If anyone gives resignation, within a few minutes I'm going to accept."