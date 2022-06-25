News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » If Agniveers don't get pension, why should MPs and MPs: Varun Gandhi

If Agniveers don't get pension, why should MPs and MPs: Varun Gandhi

Source: PTI
June 25, 2022 01:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In his fresh criticism of the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi Friday said if those recruited in the armed forces under this initiative are not eligible for a pension, then why should public representatives get this post-retirement benefit.

Gandhi has been questioning the 'Agnipath' scheme since it was unveiled on June 14 by the Centre.

The scheme envisages recruiting young soldiers on a contractual basis for four years and retire 75 per cent of them without pension and health benefits.

 

It, however, assures them of an exit package of Rs 11.70 lakh.

"If Agniveers who serve for a short period of time are not entitled to a pension, then why this 'facility' should be for public representatives? If those who protect the country do not have the right to pension then I am also ready to forego mine," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Can we, the MLA/sMPs, give up our pension to ensure that Agniveers get a pension," he said.

Earlier, he had extended support to students protesting against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, but had urged them to follow the path of non-violence.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Didn't anticipate protests like these: Navy chief
Didn't anticipate protests like these: Navy chief
Agnipath protests turn violent; arson across states
Agnipath protests turn violent; arson across states
'Military is no place for hooligans and arsonists'
'Military is no place for hooligans and arsonists'
Sena's national executive committee meet on Saturday
Sena's national executive committee meet on Saturday
Carey, Labuschagne guide Aus to win over SL
Carey, Labuschagne guide Aus to win over SL
Shiv Sena workers are my wealth, says Uddhav
Shiv Sena workers are my wealth, says Uddhav
Srihari, Aneesh continue to sparkle in Singapore
Srihari, Aneesh continue to sparkle in Singapore
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Cause of disruption': Varun Gandhi criticises Agnipath

'Cause of disruption': Varun Gandhi criticises Agnipath

Agnipath won't change Army regiment system, says govt

Agnipath won't change Army regiment system, says govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances