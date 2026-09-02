Ideology, justice and jujutsu: Rahul's unusual lesson for Cong chiefs

Rahul Gandhi invigorated Congress district leaders at a Nashik training camp, urging them to champion party ideology and fight for justice, while also showcasing martial arts for mental and physical resilience.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi receives a warm welcome from party leaders and workers at Ojhar airport, in Nashik, Maharashtra, September 2, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi urged Congress district presidents to firmly adhere to party ideology and work towards ensuring justice for the people.

During his visit to the training camp in Nashik, Gandhi demonstrated martial arts like karate and jujutsu, emphasising mental and physical strength.

He engaged with newly-elected district chiefs and their families, reinforcing the party's core principles.

Gandhi also met senior Maharashtra Congress leaders to discuss critical state issues, including farmer suicides and infrastructure projects.

The visit was met with protests from BJP leaders in Nashik, who accused the Congress of opposing women's representation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked district-level leaders to stand firmly by the party's ideology and ensure justice for the people.

Attending the last-day session of a training camp for district Congress presidents here, Gandhi, a martial arts practitioner, also gave a demonstration of karate and jujutsu to the participants.

Gandhi's Message To District Chiefs

Arif Naseem Khan, a member of the Congress Working Committee, told PTI Videos that Gandhi met newly-elected district presidents and also their families.

"He gave them the message that they should stand solidly with the ideology of the Congress and fight to ensure that people get justice," Khan said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha arrived in Nashik in the morning, met senior Maharashtra Congress leaders, and interacted with tribal students before visiting the training camp.

He interacted with zilla (district) presidents for around two hours, a Congress functionary said, adding that he also gave them a demonstration of jujitsu and karate, and spoke about how to make one mentally and physically strong.

Protests And Key Discussions

Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adake and other women BJP leaders and supporters took out a protest march against Gandhi's visit, accusing the Congress of opposing women's representation in Parliament and state assemblies.

Senior leader Prithviraj Chavan said about 80 district unit presidents have been attending the training camp for the last ten days.

"Today is the last day, and Rahul ji has arrived from Delhi for the conclusion of the camp. Prior to that, he held a meeting with senior leaders. We discussed various issues, like the Nashik Kumbh Mela, farmer suicides in Maharashtra, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, farmers' opposition to the Rs 1 lakh crore Shaktipeeth highway," said the former Maharashtra chief minister.