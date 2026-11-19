Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of Congress stalwart K Karunakaran, has resigned from the BJP, admitting her move to join the party was a "mistake made in haste" due to ideological differences, sparking speculation about her potential return to the Congress.

FILE IMAGE: Padmaja Venugopal (left), daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, joins the BJP in the presence of party leader Prakash Javadekar and Kerala party chief K Surendran, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, March 7, 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Padmaja Venugopal resigned from the BJP on Thursday, calling her decision to join the party a "mistake made in haste".

She cited an ideological mismatch with the BJP, stating she realised it soon after joining, but held no complaints against the party or its leaders.

Padmaja has not confirmed whether she will return to the Congress, stating she has "only resigned now" and hasn't decided anything yet.

She dismissed suggestions that her decision was influenced by the UDF's potential return to power in Kerala, noting she could have returned before the election if that were the case.

Padmaja expressed a desire to continue in public life and participate in programmes honouring her father, K Karunakaran, which she felt restricted from doing while in the BJP.

Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of late Congress stalwart K Karunakaran, quit the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, describing her decision to join the party as a "mistake made in haste", but stopped short of confirming whether she would return to the grand old party.

In her first detailed interaction with reporters after announcing her resignation, Padmaja said she had realised soon after joining the BJP that its ideology did not fully match hers.

However, she said she had no complaints against the party or its leaders, who had treated her well.

Why The Sudden Exit?

"Their ideology and mine didn't quite align. I understood that from the very beginning. But once we join a party, we shouldn't resign and walk out immediately, should we? I don't have a single complaint against them. They haven't behaved badly towards me," she said.

Padmaja, who joined the BJP on March 7, 2024, after quitting the Congress, said she had submitted her resignation to state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and also sent it to the party's national president.

Padmaja, who was a national council member of the BJP, said she had cited personal reasons for quitting.

No Plans For Congress Return Yet

Asked whether she had decided to return to the Congress, she said, "I haven't decided anything yet. I haven't returned. I have only resigned now."

She also dismissed suggestions that her decision was influenced by the possibility of the Congress-led UDF coming to power in Kerala.

"If that were the case, I could have returned before the election. I knew the UDF was going to come to power. Then why didn't I come back before the election?" she asked.

Padmaja said her decision to join the BJP was taken on an impulse after she felt hurt and distressed, and that she had not approached anyone seeking a post or position.

"I went on a one-day impulse. I didn't have time to talk to them. I couldn't even tell my close friends. I went because I was so hurt. That's why I didn't get time to tell them that I wanted this or that," she said.

Rejecting reports that she was disappointed over not being considered for positions in the BJP, including the chairmanship of the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), she said she had never expected anything from the party.

"I didn't expect anything. They didn't promise me anything either. These are all things written and made up by newspapers. What do I have to say about that?" she said.

She also said that she had maintained contact with Congress leaders even while she was in the BJP, but had not held any special discussions about returning to the party.

She said she had spoken only to her elder brother and Congress leader K Muraleedharan about her decision.

"He told me to do whatever gives me happiness and peace of mind. I haven't discussed returning to the Congress with him," she said.

Padmaja said she still stood by her earlier criticism of some Congress leaders in Thrissur, whom she had accused of hurting her political prospects, but added that she no longer held any anger towards them.

"They harmed me for their own survival. Other than that, there is nothing else," she said.

Honouring Her Father's Legacy

Asked whether she now regretted allowing BJP leaders to visit the memorial of her father, Padmaja said she did not believe in restricting people based on their political affiliations.

"Anyone who loves K Karunakaran can come. Marxist party leaders used to come to our house and sit with my father and have food. They are not impure people. They are all good people. What do you mean by impurity?" she said.

She said one of the reasons for leaving the BJP was that she could not participate in programmes organised in memory of her father while being in the party.

"I cannot participate in any of my father's programmes. I cannot even go near that side. There are people in the crowd who have asked whether I am my father's daughter. I want to be part of those programmes," she said.

Padmaja said she wanted to continue in public life and work towards carrying forward her father's initiatives.

However, she remained non-committal about returning to the Congress, saying she had not discussed the matter with anyone.

Asked whether she wished to become a Congresswoman again, she said her family background naturally connected her to the party.

"Being K Karunakaran's daughter, naturally, there is a connection with that party. But I haven't decided anything," she said.

She also expressed hope that Anil K Antony, son of senior Congress leader A K Antony, would return to the Congress.

"If you ask me honestly, I would say that the children of K Karunakaran and A K Antony should remain in the Congress. But it is everyone's personal choice," she said.

Views On BJP And Modi

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom she had praised during her stint in the BJP, Padmaja said she appreciated some of his work but also felt that mistakes were made. She declined to elaborate, saying she might speak about it later.

Asked whether she had experienced communalism within the BJP, she said she had not encountered the level of communalism often attributed to the party.

"I haven't felt anything like that. It is there. I cannot say it is completely absent, but I cannot say that the entire party is communal either. They maintain good relations with everyone. I haven't experienced the level of severity that is being talked about," she said.