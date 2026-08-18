ICMR's Nationwide Study On Car Chemicals To Conclude By May 2027

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to conclude its crucial nationwide study on cancer-causing chemicals found in car interiors by May 2027, following concerns raised by the National Green Tribunal regarding potential health risks from flame retardants.

Key Points ICMR's nationwide study on cancer-causing chemicals in cars is set for completion by May 2027.

The study was initiated after the NGT took suo motu cognisance of a report on carcinogens in car cabin air.

Research indicates 99% of cars contain flame retardants like TCIPP, TDCIPP, and TCEP, identified as potential carcinogens.

The ICMR study involves three phases across India, collecting and analysing biological samples to assess health risks.

The NGT has requested a fresh status report from ICMR, with further proceedings scheduled for November 4.

Understanding Car Cabin Air Quality

ICMR Study Progress And Timeline

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that its nationwide study to detect cancer-causing chemicals in cars is expected to be completed by May 2027. The green body was hearing the matter in which it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report titled 'People are breathing in cancer-causing chemicals in their cars, study finds'.According to the report, researchers analysed the cabin air of 101 electric, gas and hybrid cars with a model year between 2015 and 2022, and found that 99 per cent of cars contained a flame retardant called TCIPP, which is under investigation by the US National Toxicology Program as a potential carcinogen. Besides, most cars also had two more flame retardants, TDCIPP and TCEP, which are considered carcinogenic, it said. The tribunal had then directed the ICMR to submit progress reports about its proposed study involving collection and analysis of biological samples to evaluate the health risks of flame retardant exposure to drivers.In an order dated August 13, made available on Tuesday, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad reviewed the ICMR's report. "Dr Sivaperumal, Scientist, ICMR, appearing virtually, has submitted that the work had started from November 2, 2025, and the work will be completed within 18 months. "He has disclosed that the entire work is in three phases focusing on southern, eastern and western regions and in each region 60 samples will be collected and analysed, including 97 controlled samples," the bench said. It noted that in the western region, the council has already collected 50 samples, out of which 40 have been analysed. "He (scientist) has also informed that the entire exercise will be completed by May 2, 2027," the bench noted.Taking note of the progress, the NGT has directed the ICMR to file a fresh status report. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on November 4.