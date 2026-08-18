ICMR's Nationwide Study On Car Chemicals To Conclude By May 2027

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to conclude its crucial nationwide study on cancer-causing chemicals found in car interiors by May 2027, following concerns raised by the National Green Tribunal regarding potential health risks from flame retardants.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that its nationwide study to detect cancer-causing chemicals in cars is expected to be completed by May 2027. The green body was hearing the matter in which it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report titled 'People are breathing in cancer-causing chemicals in their cars, study finds'.
Key Points
- ICMR's nationwide study on cancer-causing chemicals in cars is set for completion by May 2027.
- The study was initiated after the NGT took suo motu cognisance of a report on carcinogens in car cabin air.
- Research indicates 99% of cars contain flame retardants like TCIPP, TDCIPP, and TCEP, identified as potential carcinogens.
- The ICMR study involves three phases across India, collecting and analysing biological samples to assess health risks.
- The NGT has requested a fresh status report from ICMR, with further proceedings scheduled for November 4.