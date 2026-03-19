ICICI Bank Hit with ₹768.6 Crore GST Demand Notice

ICICI Bank is contesting a significant GST demand notice of ₹768.6 crore related to services for customers with minimum balance accounts, adding to existing tax litigation.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points ICICI Bank received a GST demand notice of ₹768.6 crore for alleged short payment.

The demand relates to services provided to customers maintaining specified minimum balances.

The bank is already in litigation on similar GST issues from previous orders.

ICICI Bank plans to contest the order through legal channels, including a writ petition or appeal.

The total amount involved has crossed the materiality threshold, prompting the bank to report the matter.

ICICI Bank on Thursday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of Rs 768.6 crore on it for alleged short payment of GST.

On March 18, 2026, ICICI Bank has received an order under Section 74 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, from the Additional Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Mumbai East Commissionerate, raising a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand of Rs 384,33,53,972 and an equivalent amount of penalty and interest as applicable on services provided by the bank to customers maintaining specified minimum balances in their accounts, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

ICICI Bank's Response to the GST Demand

"While the bank is in litigation (including a writ petition) on a similar issue raised in orders/Show Cause Notices (SCNs) in the past, since the aggregate/cumulative amount involved in the above crosses the materiality threshold, this matter is being reported," it added.

The bank will take appropriate steps, including contesting the order through a writ petition/appeal within prescribed timelines, it added.