ICE detains Indian-origin filmmaker in US

Indian-origin filmmaker Arafat Sheikh has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Dulles International Airport, sparking concerns among his supporters regarding his student visa status and pending immigration application.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Indian-origin filmmaker Arafat Sheikh was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Dulles International Airport.

Sheikh, a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, was detained by ICE on September 24.

He is in the US on a student visa to pursue film studies at Georgia State University and has a pending immigration application.

The 'Free Arafat Sheikh' campaign alleges he was taken into custody even after presenting his immigration documents.

ICE, a US agency, can detain non-citizens over suspected immigration violations or while their immigration status is under review.

Indian-origin filmmaker Arafat Sheikh has been detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on arrival at the Dulles International Airport here, an advocacy campaign seeking his release said.

Understanding US Immigration Detention

Sheikh, a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, was detained by ICE on September 24, the campaign Free Arafat Sheikh said.

It claimed that Sheikh is in the US on a student visa to pursue film studies at Georgia State University and has a pending immigration application.

The campaign launched online said Sheikh was detained shortly after stepping off his flight. It alleged that ICE agents took him into custody even as he presented his immigration documents.

ICE, the US agency responsible for enforcing federal immigration laws, can detain non-citizens over suspected immigration violations or while their immigration status or applications being reviewed.