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New ICAR-CIFT Technology Revolutionises Live Fish Transport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk June 30, 2026 19:57 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how ICAR-CIFT's groundbreaking patented technology is transforming live fish transport with a chemical-free, controlled cooling system, ensuring higher survival rates and boosting the seafood industry.

Key Points

  • ICAR-CIFT secures patent for chemical-free live fish transport technology.
  • New system uses controlled low-temperature hypothermic anaesthetisation to prevent transport stress.
  • Gradual cooling tailored to species improves survival rates and prevents temperature shock.
  • Technology offers a reliable, affordable solution for small and medium-scale seafood businesses.
  • Aims to reduce mortality, enhance market value, and strengthen the live seafood supply chain.

The ICAR-CIFT has been granted an Indian patent for a new technology that aims to make the live transport of fish and other aquatic animals safer, simpler and more efficient without using chemicals. The patent has been granted for the invention titled "An Apparatus for Hypothermic Anesthetization of Aquatic Animals Prior to Live Transport using Non-cyclic Refrigeration," the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology said in a release on Tuesday.

Revolutionising Aquatic Animal Transport

It said the technology uses a controlled low-temperature system to anaesthetize fish before transportation without the use of chemicals. The cooling is carried out gradually and according to the requirement of each species, helping to prevent sudden temperature shock and improve survival during transport. "The key novelty of the technology lies in its controlled, non-chemical and shock-free cooling system," the release said.

 

Benefits For The Seafood Industry

ICAR-CIFT said live fish transport is an important activity for farmers, traders and consumers, but stress and mortality during transportation often result in losses. The newly patented system offers a practical solution by making the transport process more reliable and suitable for small and medium-scale users. By reducing stress and mortality during transport, it can improve survival, enhance market value and strengthen the live seafood supply chain, the institute said.

The institute added that the invention has "strong commercial potential" as it can benefit fish farmers, traders and consumers by reducing transport losses and ensuring the availability of prime-quality live seafood in the market. The technology was developed under a Department of Science and Technology (DST)-supported project at ICAR-CIFT. According to the release, it offers "a simpler, reliable and affordable alternative to conventional methods."

The patented technology was developed by Dr Parvathy U, Dr Murali S, Dr Binsi P K, Dr Sathish Kumar K, Dr Ravishankar C N, Jithin T Joy and Vishnu R Nair.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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icar-ciftlive fish transportaquatic animalshypothermic anaesthetisationfisheries technology

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